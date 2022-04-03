By Hannah Mercer

South Hills is nestled in the central Fort Worth corridor, just south of Texas Christian University and southeast of Tanglewood and Overton Park. It boasts mid-century charm, rich Fort Worth history, tranquil nature and some of the nicest neighbors you will meet in Fort Worth. Located just north of the Interstate-820 Loop, it was developed after ranch land was sold to create more neighborhoods for the post-war central city expansion and the architectural and lifestyle changes that came with it.

Contrasting the 1920’s bungalow colonial and craftsman style housing, South Hills is trending with the 1950’s and 60’s mid-century design but on a smaller scale from what you will find in its neighboring Overton Park, Tanglewood and Ridglea Hills areas. While these South Hills homes may not make the next Frank Lloyd Wright review, they stand on their own with charm, affordability and practicality for the small minimalism lifestyle. South Hills, also purveys a very unique and iconic home lovingly called the Rock House that was once the only residential structure in the area from 1930-1950.

I purchased my little home in South Hills five years ago. I have worked in residential real estate in Fort Worth for 17 years and know so many neighborhoods all over the city. When it came time to purchase my first home, I got turned on to South Hills when helping several young first-time homebuyers locate their perfect home.

South Hills kept offering and meeting all the right mix of needs and wants for my clients. I was drawn to join them in such a great area. I won out the multiple offer cash contenders because I shared my heart and vision for my home with the owner at that time. She said she wanted the home to belong to someone that would care and preserve it.

Since that time, I have married and added a husband, dog and now a beautiful baby girl to our home. We enjoy the trees and established landscapes. We go for walks through Kellis Park and the Westcreek greenbelt, crossing over the drift bridge as we stroll and see some amazing sunsets. We enjoy casual conversations with neighbors and love having the convenience of nearby local businesses that we can walk to and support.

This neighborhood offers a generational quality of life. The younger generation of families and folks are enjoying the location, affordability and place making here. It is a space where a young family are on one side of you and the grandparents that are original owners of their home on the other side. It’s a beautiful blend of old and new, young and old, with so much story and soul to be learned from and preserved.

The challenge with preservation of this wonderful lifestyle neighborhood is that the affordability and lack of historic preservation overlay or designation has made it a target market for the quick flip investor who comes in and strips out the original charm and design with a quick gray and white contractor grade product turnaround. For the neighbors that live here and are lifelong vested residents, it is a hard state to swallow. We pray that it can be kept at bay and continue to attract and meet the needs of prospective residents who have a vision for preservation and restoration.

South Hills has one of the most active neighborhood associations in the city and works hard to collaborate with our city council members and leaders to engage and create a more connected vision for development and attraction.

We have won tax dollars for improvement in our parks and nature areas creating better, complete streets for all to enjoy.

Most recently, we have celebrated the installation of the public artwork, which is a pedestrian bridge lovingly named “The Drift” designed by German architect, Volkan Alkanoglu to honor the mid-century style of the neighborhood. A several-year project in the making, this has been a crowning jewel for the neighborhood to enjoy.

We are so grateful for the opportunity to call South Hills home to our family and look forward to seeing more of Fort Worth enjoy and preserve it for years to come.

Hannah Mercer is a realtor at Indwell Real Estate. She moved to Fort Worth in 2004 and lives with her husband and daughter.

To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

