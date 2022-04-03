Goran Stolevski’s debut feature is comparable to a folktale that’s been passed down from one generation to the next, changing a bit with each storyteller who in essence becomes a contributor to the story. “You Won’t Be Alone” feels inspired by Slavic mythology transforming Baba Yaga into the film’s Old Maid Maria. 19th century Macedonia is the setting for the enthralling and inventive horror film that balances poetic beauty with the grotesque while validating the existence of the Boogeyman.

It would have been interesting to see Stolevski take on the 500-year-old La Llorona myth that most of us in South Texas grew up hearing as a child. Imagine encountering her as an adult. Suddenly, all those stories you discounted in your youth as a ploy by your parents to get you to behave, turn out to be true. There she is standing right in front of you holding your newborn child. How frightening would that be? Welcome to “You Won’t Be Alone.”

This is the tale of two witches derived from Stolevski’s subconscious. The first, Maria (Anamaria Marinca), whose tragic story humanizes the supernatural Wolf-Eateress, is known to Macedonians as Old Maid Maria. She has become a folktale used to scare children who misbehave. For widowed villager Yoana (Kamka Tocinovski), the myth is about to become very real.

Yoana discovers Maria in her dwelling cradling her newborn daughter Nevena. The disfigured witch’s appearance with talon-like nails and a charred body, suggests we’ve stepped into a hellish Clive Barker film, but within minutes Stolevski contrasts hideous with beauty as the scenic and mountainous Macedonia countryside moves the writer-director’s influence from Barker to Terrence Malick complete with voiceover narration from Sara Klimoska who plays 16-year-old Nevena, soon to become the second witch of the story.

Maria has come to drink the newborn’s blood, but Yoana pleads with her to spare Nevena suggesting that she could become a companion to the lonely sorceress when she becomes a teenager. The two strike a bargain that keeps the mother and daughter together until her sixteenth birthday at which time Maria will claim the girl as her own. As a down payment, Maria cuts out the child’s tongue making her mute. The horrific act could be Maria’s way of easing into parenting as the old witch considers gaining custody of a teenage girl.

Despite a bit of deception on Yoana’s part, the witch claims her prize by emancipating Nevena who has been living in isolation, never exposed to the outside world. She turns her new companion into a witch, like herself, which requires routinely drinking blood. As the feral teenager absorbs the beauty in the world while voyeuristically gazing upon the men and women of the local village, she decides the witch life is not for her and rebels against Maria (remember that tongue thing?). The old witch abandons the girl leaving Nevena to fend for herself to teach the girl a valuable lesson; Humans are cruel, more so than any witch.

In Stolevski’s world, witches have the ability to shapeshift into animals. They can also take the form of any human by killing them and ingesting the victim’s entrails. This is done by shoving the organs through an opening in the witch’s body. Nevena learned the trick by watching Maria and she uses it to discover what it feels like to be human. The journey becomes the crux of the narrative as the young witch goes through several hosts.

Noomi Rapace, who is also listed as an executive producer, plays one of Nevena’s hosts, Bosilka, a wife and young mother. The experience of being a human female leaves much to be desired for the young witch who discovers the joy of motherhood is balanced with hard labor, servitude, and an abusive husband. She then gives being a man a go taking the form of the village’s most eligible bachelor Boris (Carloto Cottad) which leads to her first enjoyable sexual experience. After trying to make up for a lost childhood, Nevena settles for the human experience via Biliana played by Alice Englert (daughter of Oscar winner Jane Campion) who was given first dibs at roles after being sought out by Stolevski.

A fresh take on witch mythology, “You Won’t Be Alone” takes you on a transcendental journey that dazzles and horrifies, at times simultaneously. Beautifully photographed by Matthew Chuang, the film toys with our emotions of love, fear, and heartbreak while attempting to encompass the human experience as seen from an outsider’s point of view. Writer-director Goran Stolevski is in complete control of the multi-layered film as it combines several stories into one remarkable debut.

(3 ½ stars)

Now showing in theaters

