FORT WORTH, Texas — Lone Star Ag Credit announced it has committed $20,000 to a joint Farm Credit effort to support agricultural producers and rural communities impacted by recent wildfires in Texas.

Lone Star has joined with Farm Credit organizations from across the country to support rural volunteer fire departments, as well as the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Disaster Relief Fund. Farm Credit organizations have raised more than $162,000 for the support effort.

“Lone Star Ag Credit is committed to supporting agriculture and rural communities, in good times and bad,” said Joe Hayman, CEO of Lone Star Ag Credit. “The devastation of these fires is hard to comprehend. It’s during times like these that it is most important to be there for the communities we call home.”

“Our thoughts are with our customers, employees, and the areas affected by the deadly wildfires,” added Hayman. “The hard work of rebuilding will go on for a while, and Lone Star is committed to helping with that recovery.”

In addition to the $20,000 donation, Lone Star has provided food, water and equipment, including chain saws, to help support volunteer fire departments in the impacted areas.

Volunteer fire departments are the front-line resources responsible for fighting wildfires across Texas.

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to provide emergency, short-term financial assistance to meet a variety of needs related to natural disasters. The fund offers supplemental relief for losses sustained due to the natural disaster that will not be satisfied, in whole or in part, by insurance or other relief payments. Relief is open to impacted ranchers and landowners in Texas and Oklahoma regardless of membership status in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. The rural lender is headquartered in Fort Worth and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.

For more information, contact a local Lone Star branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.

Like this: Like Loading...