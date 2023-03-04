I captured my favorite image of the week on Feb. 25.

Artist Armando Castelan signs his mural at the Community Frontline “Black Business Impact” mural reveal party on Feb. 25 at the “Yeager Experience” building, 2800 Yeager St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Latino artist Armando Castelan signed his artwork at the “Yeager Experience” building, 2800 Yeager St. The piece features Black business leaders in Fort Worth past and present.

In this image, I tried to capture the moment Castelan finalizes the piece as his work. In collaboration with nonprofit Community Frontline, Castelan created the mural to preserve the legacy and impact of Black business on Fort Worth and create a space where the community can gather.

I shot this image from a low angle to include a portion of the mural and for dramatic effect.

James L. West Center board member Eva Bonilla, left, Jesus Jimenez, center, and Emily Rodriguez, the bilingual education coordinator at the James L. West Center, take a photo on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James L. West Center board chair Kirk Driver thanks guests for supporting a new bilingual dementia education program, Cerebro Sano, on March 1 at the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jaime Cobb Tinsley, the vice president of dementia and caregiver education at the James L. West Center, answers guests’ questions about a new bilingual education program on March 1 at the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Jesús González talks to guests about working with dementia patients on March 1 at the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave. A slide behind González shows dementia statistics pertaining to Latinos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James L. West Center board member Eva Bonilla and Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Anette Landeros listen to speakers on March 1 at the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave. The James L. West Center launched its two-year pilot of a new bilingual education program called Cerebro Sano, or healthy brain. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Jesús González talks to guests about working with dementia patients on March 1 at the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Mayor Mattie Parker talks about The Cowgirl Channel at its launch event on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Raquel Gottsch Koehler, left, stands with her father Patrick Gottsch and little sister Rose on stage to celebrate the launch of The Cowgirl Channel. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patrick Gottsch, the founder of Rural Media Group talks about the genesis of The Cowgirl Channel on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jimmie Munroe, president of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, attends the launch of The Cowgirl Channel on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kit Moncrief finds her seat at the launch of The Cowgirl Channel on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Singer Sofia Luttrull, 12, performs at the launch of The Cowgirl Channel on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pam Minick, right, and Jerry Beagley, left, talk prior to the start of The Cowgirl Channel launch event on March 1 at the RFD-TV studios on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dancers from the Rare Diamonds and Gems team perform in front of Black history program guests on Feb. 28 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Nicholas and Louella Martin Branch, 3123 Avenue G. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children file into the gym for a Black history program on Feb. 28 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Nicholas and Louella Martin Branch, 3123 Avenue G. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Steven Warren, the director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Nicholas and Louella Martin Branch, asks student Zamaria Hodges to read a Maya Angelo poem to kick off the program on Feb. 28. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dr. Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, talks to children about her life, legacy and what she see moving forward on Feb. 28 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Nicholas and Louella Martin Branch, 3123 Avenue G. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Victor Flores, a senior maintenance worker, pressure washes surfaces on Feb. 27 at Dream Park. The park is closed through March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A City of Fort Worth sign tells visitors that Dream Park is closed through March 3. The park is closed for the city to perform cleaning measures due to high demand. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A water tank is parked outside of Dream Park on Feb. 27. The park is closed through March 3 for cleaning and maintenance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Victor Flores, a senior maintenance worker, pressure washes surfaces on Feb. 27 at Dream Park. The park is closed through March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Community Frontline founders Dante Williams, right, Quinton “Q” Phillips, center, and Franklin Moss, owner of tailoring business Franklin & Anthony, talk to guests about the impact of Black business in Fort Worth at the Community Frontline “Black Business Impact” mural reveal party on Feb. 25 at the “Yeager Experience” building, 2800 Yeager St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

City of Fort Worth Councilmember Chris Nettles and My Brother’s Keeper Program Executive Director Rickie Clark talk at the Community Frontline “Black Business Impact” mural reveal party on Feb. 25 at the “Yeager Experience” building, 2800 Yeager St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Community Frontline’s “Black Business Impact” mural features Black-owned coffee shop Black Coffee and Black-owned hotel Hotel Dryce. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Community Frontline’s “Black Business Impact” mural features the first Black millionaire in Texas William “Gooseneck” McDonald, Joseph Breedlove, Amanda Davis, Dr. Marie “Doc” Holliday, Lucille B. Smith and current businesses such as Black Coffee, Smoke-A-Holics BBQ, Hotel Dryce and The Dock Bookshop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Marcus Haro, a senior maintenance worker, spools a pressure washer on Feb. 27 at Dream Park. The park is closed through March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Derrick Walker, owner and pit master of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ, has always had a passion for barbecue. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

From the Community Frontline mural reveal to Ash Wednesday, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

