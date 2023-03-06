Fort Worth is considering a tax break to help lure a Michigan-based manufacturer that specializes in work clothes to the city.

The Fort Worth City Council will hear details on a possible tax abatement agreement with Carhartt Inc. at its Tuesday work session, according to the City Council agenda.

Tax abatements are used to lure companies into the area by reducing the amount of property taxes they pay. The incentive is based on the company’s performance and can be reduced if the company does not meet promises it agrees upon, according to an informal report to city council members Feb. 7.



The Tuesday presentation will include more details about the potential project, and council will vote on whether to approve or disapprove at a later date.

Carhartt makes work apparel including overalls, hoodies, pants, boots and gloves branded for working people. The company is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, and employs 5,500 people worldwide, according to their website. Carhartt did not respond to questions from the Fort Worth Report about locating in Fort Worth or the potential tax abatement.

Fort Worth is home to several other companies similar to Carhartt, such as Dickies and Justin Boots.

When incentives are given, the city requires a minimum amount of construction investment and ties a portion to spending with Fort Worth businesses and minority-owned or women-owned businesses.

Fort Worth gave $1,049,387 in tax abatements to companies in 2021, according to the most recent annual comprehensive financial report. While Fort Worth received $58.9 million in revenue from various projects in 2021, goals for minority and women-owned business participation in the incentives were not met.

Last year, Fort Worth gave a 10-year tax abatement to Beauty Manufacturing and a seven-year abatement to magnet plant MP Materials. Both companies moved to the area.

The economic development office declined to comment on the upcoming presentation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

