Spring break is getting closer for students in Fort Worth-area schools.

If you’re looking for some activities for your children, the Fort Worth Report gathered a few. Most schools scheduled spring break for March 13-17.

Here are some spring break activities and a resource to find more events.

Spring Break Art Extravaganza

The Kimbell Art Museum’s Spring Break Art Extravaganza returns March 14-17. The event is free and includes a wide variety of activities based on art in the Kimbell.

All activities are first come, first serve.

The museum plans to offer daily weather-theme art-making activities, such as Cloudy with a Chance of Watercolor, Stormy Seascapes Printmaking, Nature Sounds and Sculpture, and DIY Suncatchers.

On March 15-16, students can participate in yoga. The museum also will play short family films on March 14 and 17.

Here are some other activities planned at the museum:



Tuesday and Wednesday:

Kimbell-inspired collages with guest artist Jamison LeBlanc;

Art by Sam caricatures from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday:

Wearable springtime flowers with guest artist Johanna Belwood;

MELT Ice Cream available for purchase from 1-3 p.m.

Every day:

Free admission to all permanent collection galleries;

Art making;

Sketching expeditions with guest artists;

Sensory tours;

Book baskets;

Studio A family play space designed for children 5 and younger;

Lunch available for purchase in the Kimbell Café 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-2 p.m. Friday.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden family workshops

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is scheduled to host family workshops on March 15-16.

Families can either make a Kokedama, a Japanese moss ball, or use scientific tools and investigations to get a better understanding of plants.

Here’s when the workshops take place:

The Kokedama workshop costs $15 per child and adult. The Secret Life of Plants costs $12 per child and $10 per adult. Registration also includes a visit to the World of Orchids exhibit and admission to the garden for the day.

Spring Break at the Carter

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art will host free activities for children during spring break. Registration is required.

Children can create a neighborhood sculpture with the museum’s community artist and create a zine about their neighborhood 1-4 p.m. March 14 and March 16.

Children also can create landscape art and put together a zine inspired by the five senses 1-4 p.m. March 15 and March 17.

At 2 p.m. March 17, spring break students can also enjoy an interactive musical performance from Brandi Waller-Pace.

Spring Zoo Camp 2023

The Fort Worth Zoo will host its spring break camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-17. Extended care is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., too.

The camp is for children 5 to 10, and costs $85 per day. If you plan to send your child all five days, the cost is $335. Zoo members receive a 10% discount.

The zoo also is open during regular business hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The zoo recommends arriving when it opens, or during the afternoon, after lunch. Traffic is always busier during spring break and especially on Wednesday, when ticket prices are reduced.

Looking for more activities?

Parent Pass, a free app from the Miles Foundation, has gathered more than 100 free spring break events and camps.

Download Parent Pass through the App Store on iPhone or Google Play Store on Android.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

