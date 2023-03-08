Natalie Young Williams prepares Tarrant County students for the modern workforce through the Tarrant To & Through Partnership.

Those efforts will soon get a boost thanks to The Big Good, a charitable organization focused on helping children and families. The Rainwater Charitable Foundation donated $500,000 to The Big Good to help T3 and two organizations improve the quality of life in Fort Worth.

“This investment to The Big Good is another way that they’re standing up for nonprofits,” Williams told the Fort Worth Report.

United Community Centers and UpSpire are the other two beneficiaries of The Big Good, an organization that Fort Worth musician Leon Bridges and former Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson started in 2020.

The Big Good partner Kelsey Patterson, Gary’s wife, said this Rainwater grant will allow the organization to reach more people.

“We hope to maximize people’s attention to charitable giving toward the causes they care about in the Fort Worth community,” Kelsey Patterson said.

T3 will be able to expand its family engagement program to two new school districts — Arlington and Castleberry ISDs — and eventually expand to all Tarrant County schools.

United Community Centers focuses on providing literacy and social services to empower individuals, strengthen families and enrich communities.

UpSpire aims to break the cycles of homelessness and unemployment by providing steady employment.

Jay McCall, program manager at Rainwater, describes the three beneficiaries as organizations providing life-changing services.

How much money each organization will receive has not been determined yet, according to officials with The Big Good.

However, officials expect the donation to be a starting point. They want donations from in and outside of Fort Worth to help these organizations, according to a news release.

Disclosure: The Rainwater Charitable Foundation has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

