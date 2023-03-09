A mutual aid organization that provides free food to people in Fort Worth is opening its fourth location with a party.

West Fort Worth will welcome its first Funky Town Fridge at the spring break party at 2 p.m. March 11 at Westside Presbyterian Church, 8700 Chapin Road, according to a news release.

Funky Town Fridge is fighting food insecurity by making free food available in its refrigerators – with no questions asked, said Kendra Richardson, Funky Town Fridge founder. Funky Town Fridge feeds about 3,000 people each week, she said.

“We have the fridges because it is a much needed resource in the city,” Richardson said. “People still don’t have access to grocery stores, inflation is rising, rent is rinsing and grocery prices are rising.”

The organization currently has three fridges, at 2308 Vaughn Blvd., 4005 Campus Drive and 3209 Avenue K. Shelving units and fridges contain canned meats, fruits, vegetables and hygiene products.

The event will welcome Fort Worth children and their families to paint the fridge, play games and enjoy free food.

Community members are encouraged to bring monetary and/or food donations to the event. Acceptable food donations include rice, beans, bottled water and yogurt.

The organization’s long-term goal is to raise $80,000 for a new van and a building, where they can hold extra donations and teach nutrition classes to the community.

Richardson has provided most of the funds herself, she said.

“This is the first time that I’m asking everybody to come together and do what they can to help us continue to build so that Funky Town Fridge can be sustainable in the future,” she said.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.