Jacob Johnson was a guide for Cowtown Ghosts, a new ghost tour of the Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the week on March 8.

Stockyard ghost tour guide Jacob Johnson posed cross-armed in front of the famous “Stockyards Station” sign on East Exchange Avenue, where he frequently led guests through ghost tours.

In this image, I tried to capture a pose and emotion that shows his character. What added to this as my favorite photo is that I forgot my SD card so it was captured solely on my iPhone.

I shot this image centered with the sign about 8 p.m. — but despite it being late, the lights and grandeur of the Stockyards lit my subject for me.

From a portrait of a ghost tour guide to shots of the abandoned Fire Station 12 in Northside Fort Worth, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Frida Castaneda speaks to Leader Kids participants on March 7 at YMCA’s Camp Carter. Castaneda graduated from the Leader Kids program and now works with the Leading Edge program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Amy Lopez, a high school senior at Marine Creek Collegiate High School, poses in front of her south Fort Worth home on March 9. Lopez, 18, said her community resembles a close-knit family where each individual has a role and impact, whether it is massive or tiny. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students walk across a bridge on March 7 at YMCA’s Camp Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students return to a rest area after a hike on March 7 at YMCA’s Camp Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Will Carter, 22, the student director at the Leader Kids, poses at a Leader Kids camp session on March 7 at YMCA’s Camp Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dr. Angelica Ramsey, the Fort Worth ISD superintendent, talks about concerns and future plans of Fort Worth ISD at the Women’s Policy Forum Luncheon on March 8 at the Ridglea Country Club, 3700 Bernie Anderson Avenue. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Michelle Crim introduces a speaker at the Women’s Policy Forum Luncheon on March 8 at the Ridglea Country Club, 3700 Bernie Anderson Avenue. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey, center, poses with Michelle Crim, left, and Rebecca Young Montgomery, right, at the Women’s Policy Forum Luncheon on March 8 at the Ridglea Country Club, 3700 Bernie Anderson Avenue. Ramsey spoke on the state of Fort Worth ISD. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



James E. Wilkinson, left, lunges at an opponent on March 3 at the March North American Cup tournament at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James E. Wilkinson, left, fences an opponent on March 3 at the March North American Cup tournament at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James E. Wilkinson, center, poses with his parents James L. Wilkinson, left, and Andrea Wilkinson, right, on March 2 at The Oakridge School in Arlington. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James E. Wilkinson, 16, began fencing in 2019. Wilkinson is a sophomore at The Oakridge School in Arlington and he said he wants to put fencing on the map for people like him in Texas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fencer Kah Kai Yap. left, and Coach Rob Handelman, right, talk between rounds on March 3 at the March North American Cup tournament at the Fort Worth Convention Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center, the building that hosts Arts Fort Worth and several other nonprofits, needs about $26 million in repairs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Elaine Klos poses in her home near Rosemont Avenue in Fort Worth. Klos founded the Community Response to Homelessness in Early Childhood in 2016; she advocates for houseless people. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

