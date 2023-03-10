I captured my favorite image of the week on March 8.
Stockyard ghost tour guide Jacob Johnson posed cross-armed in front of the famous “Stockyards Station” sign on East Exchange Avenue, where he frequently led guests through ghost tours.
In this image, I tried to capture a pose and emotion that shows his character. What added to this as my favorite photo is that I forgot my SD card so it was captured solely on my iPhone.
I shot this image centered with the sign about 8 p.m. — but despite it being late, the lights and grandeur of the Stockyards lit my subject for me.
From a portrait of a ghost tour guide to shots of the abandoned Fire Station 12 in Northside Fort Worth, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
