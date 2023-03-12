A Navy veteran and Louisiana native, Blake Billiot now lives in Carrollton.

He went from the bayou to being a part of the North Texas Patriot Anglers, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans after their service through fishing.

“I grew up on the bayou. Fly fishing is my therapy,” Billiot said. “And for guys who have actually been in war or have PTSD, this is a perfect way to let everything go for a little bit.”

A guest takes casting lessons on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest practices casting a line on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman waits to bring his line back in on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman walks to his fishing spot on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman casts his line into the Trinity River on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman reels his line back in on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman casts his line on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hundreds of fishermen gathered to flyfish on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman points at something in the water on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Some fishermen stand in the Trinity River as they cast their lines on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Blake Billiot straightens his casting line before throwing it back into the Trinity River on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Big trout contest participants are listed by the river on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Big trout contest trophies sit on a table on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child plays in the kid pool on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dutch Baughman teaches people how to tie a line and bait on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Barry Webster teaches people how to create bait on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fishermen line up on a rock walkway to cast their lines into the Trinity River on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Billiot and hundreds of others fly fishing gathered along the River Park Trailhead off the Trinity River on March 11 to celebrate the Tarrant River Water District Flyfest, an annual fly fishing event.

Early in the morning, Texas Parks and Wildlife workers stocked the area. By 9 a.m., anglers lined up to start casting.

The festival featured how-to sessions, a big trout competition, beginner casting lessons, and food and music.

Billiot began working part-time with the nonprofit this year. He got connected with angler Donovan Clary and the nonprofit’s founder Lew Duckwall and said he knew he wanted to work with them.

“They’re just a great group of guys,” Billiot said. “If you ever have questions about fly fishing, they’re an open book.”

Now, he’s prepping for the Bass on the Fly Fishing Tournament, a fundraising fly fishing tournament on May 5-6.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.

