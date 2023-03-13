A crowd gathered to perform traditional Yoruba libations for the Carr-Jefferson family on March 11.
“Ibashe, ibashe, ibashe,” or “Homage to, homage to, homage to,” said Changa Higgins, a Dallas activist and Fort Worth Southside Community Garden member. “We have always given honor and respect to those who have come before us because we’ve always believed that our ancestors, when they crossed over to the other side, are working for us. They’re praying for us.”
After Higgins performed libations, or homages to the deceased, Fort Worth elected officials renamed the Hillside Community Center, 1201 E. Maddox Ave., to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside.
Councilmember Chris Nettles, who represents District 8, where the community center is located, said March 11 is a good day and a day of remembrance.
Atatiana Carr-Jefferson was killed by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in October 2019 inside her home on East Allen Avenue.
“This was a young lady who had a life full in front of her but was snatched in the blink of an eye,” Nettles said. “It is important that her legacy is remembered throughout the city of Fort Worth. How do we make sure her life is never forgotten? We named a center after her.”
The best view of the Fort Worth skyline can be seen from Hillside Park, Nettles said. “When you come to Hillside, to see the best view of Fort Worth, you’ll remember Atatiana’s name.”
The journey is a marathon, not a sprint, Nettles said.
“It took us several years to get to this day, but guess what? We have made it,” Nettles said. “A street topper is not enough, but guess what? Naming Hillside is still not enough.”
