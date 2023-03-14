The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce hired a state economic development leader with strong ties to Austin to guide business recruitment and attraction for the city.

Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Austin-based Texas Economic Development Corporation, was hired March 14 to lead the chamber’s new Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership, according to a news release. Allen is expected to start April 3.

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce executive board said it was forming the partnership, a 501(c)(6) organization, to lead business recruitment and attraction for the city following several months of research and analysis by the organization’s senior leaders.

“We have made the decision to focus and prioritize the FWC’s efforts where it can have the most positive impact on and for our business community,” Rosa Navejar, the chamber’s executive board chair, said in the news release. “We looked at various models of how comparable cities drive business attraction and retention compared to Fort Worth.”

Navejar said the chamber’s executive board is focusing efforts on supporting local business through growing business retention and expansion programs, workforce development, government advocacy, infrastructure and transportation efforts and educational programs.

Both decisions follow the February news that the chamber’s previous president and CEO, Brandom Gengelbach, was stepping down. Mike Berry, president at Hillwood, was named interim president.

“Many cities the size of Fort Worth have chosen to separate business recruitment activities from traditional chamber functions,” Berry said in the news release.

Previously, Allen served as the deputy chief of staff to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I can confidently tell you Fort Worth holds tremendous promise for companies looking to establish or relocate their business,” Allen said in the news release. “Having spent the better part of the past decade focused on driving economic development at a statewide level, Fort Worth must be nimble and proactive when it comes to developing reasonable, responsible growth.”

Brian C. Newby, managing partner at Cantey Hanger law firm, previously served as chief of staff for former Gov. Rick Perry and believes Allen’s experience gives Fort Worth a strong voice in economic development.

“During Robert’s tenure in Austin, he continued to ensure Texas remained No. 1 for business in the nation,” said Newby. “He will bring that knowledge and drive to Fort Worth, with the goal of making Fort Worth No. 1 for business in the state.”

Chris Wallace, president and CEO of the North Texas Commission said Allen is a great choice to lead Fort Worth’s economic development efforts.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to our region,” he said.

Robert Sturns, economic development director for the city of Fort Worth, said the city has had “a number of productive conversations with the chamber, and we look forward to working with the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership and its leadership to begin a new chapter in the city’s economic growth.”

The changes are essential for Fort Worth in gaining a competitive edge in economic development, Berry said.

“We’ve had our successes, but there is still tremendous opportunity for us to bring growing, vibrant businesses and a diverse range of high-paying jobs to the Fort Worth area,” he said.

Fort Worth has been working to improve its economic development efforts since 2017, when a report from consulting firm TIP Strategies cited several shortcomings in the city’s economic development efforts.

The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership will be funded by the business community, consisting of both current and new Fort Worth Chamber investors, according to the news release.

The partnership will be governed by a separate board of directors composed of business and community leaders. It will have a shared services agreement with the chamber for administrative and marketing support.

The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership and the Fort Worth Chamber will work together on data sharing and branding strategy, according to the news release.



Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Disclosure: Hillwood is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

