Allyson Martinez, a 9-year-old from Granbury, remembered going to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on a school field trip.



This week, during spring break, she asked her mother, Aracely Martinez, a teacher, to bring her and her two siblings back. Her mother immediately agreed.

“I mean, I’m having to cook a lot more and had to buy more groceries” this week, her mother said. “A couple of bedtime routines had to adjust, too.”



The Martinez family was among the 2,200 guests the museum saw on March 16. The break is one of the highest traffic weeks of the year, Abigail Hofbauer, a spokesperson for the museum, said.

Guests walk around on March 16 at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. About 2,200 people visited the museum on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child plays with an air tunnel on March 16 at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Families play in a blacklight room at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children play at the recently reopened playground at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monday attracted about 930 visitors while Tuesday brought about 2,000 people and Wednesday peaked at 2,400. The busiest days usually are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Hofbauer said.

While mom duties become more difficult during spring break, Aracely Martinez still enjoys her time at home.

“My favorite thing about spring break is spending time, all of us together, even though it drives me a little crazy, but yeah, spending time with them and getting to figure out what they want to do and have them in charge,” she said.

