Dr. Danika Franks, founder and chief strategist, Community Flourish Consulting, LLC, sits in her home in Fort Worth on March 16, 2023. Franks, a former ER doctor and dean of students at Texas Christian University’s medical school, now runs a consultancy to reimagine hospital spaces. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the week on March 16.

Danika Franks, a former emergency room doctor, posed in her living room. The space was well-decorated and well-lit — which made it easier to capture this image.

I used a blank white wall as a background and some coffee table decorations as the foreground to give more elements and layers.

I didn’t shoot this image wide open at f/1.4, but it was open enough to capture the window light and to light her face up.

From a portrait of a former emergency room doctor to Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Spring Break activities, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week.

Some anglers stand in the Trinity River as they cast their lines on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Blake Billiot grew up in Louisiana but participates annually in the Tarrant River Water District Flyfest. Billiot lives in Carrollton and is a Navy veteran. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An angler casts his line into the Trinity River on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anglers line up on a rock walkway to cast their lines into the Trinity River on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An angler points at something in the water on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An angler reels his line back in on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An angler casts his line on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hundreds of anglers gathered to flyfish on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest takes casting lessons on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An angler walks to his fishing spot on March 11 at the TRWD Flyfest at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arthur Parker, left, and his wife, Laura Parker, right, pose with their dog, Willie, in front of their home in Dalworthington Gardens. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children play at the recently reopened playground at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Allyson Martinez, 9, sits on a bed of nails with her brother, Axel Martinez, 2, while their mother, Aracely Martinez, laughs on March 16 at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Families play in a blacklight room at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child plays with an air tunnel on March 16 at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests walk around on March 16 at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. About 2,200 people visited the museum on March 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robert Ahdieh, the Texas A&M University-Fort Worth dean of the School of Law and vice president for Professional Schools, eats on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Congresswoman Kay Granger listens to a speech on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Manny Ramirez, Tarrant County commissioner, poses on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to guests on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to guests on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. The Fort Worth Chamber announced a major change to how it approaches economic development — it is forming an economic development partnership, a popular plan other cities have done. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to guests on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives a speech on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott takes the stage on March 15 at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Leaders in Government program at The Worthington Renaissance, 200 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Hillside Community Center was renamed the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside on March 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Councilmember Chris Nettles speaks to guests on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Activist Changa Higgins, left, and Ashley Carr, Atatiana Jefferson’s sister, perform libations for the Carr-Jefferson family on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Activist Changa Higgins explains what libations are on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. Rodney McIntosh prays for the Carr-Jefferson family on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Speakers sit on stage on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside. From left to right: Councilmember Gyna Bivens, Rev. Rodney McIntosh, Ashley Carr, James Smith. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes helps set up on March 11 at the renaming ceremony of the Hillside Community Center to the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

