Fort Worth Library Director Manya Shorr will leave the city in May, according to a Facebook post from Shorr announcing her departure.

Shorr has led the library system since 2017. In an email to staff March 17, she pointed to several large projects undertaken during her tenure, including the opening of several library branches — Golden Triangle, Reby Cary Youth, La Gran Biblioteca, Rise — and a Fort Worth History Center.

“I am not leaving for another job; my boyfriend has accepted an assignment in Japan and I will be going with him,” she wrote in her email to staff. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I could not say no.”

While the city searches for a replacement director, Marilyn Marvin will step in as acting library director. Marvin is currently an assistant library director with the city.

“I leave with confidence that the work will continue because there is one thing that I know is true — libraries change lives,” Shorr wrote.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

