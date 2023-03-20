A development that plans about 300 townhomes on a 33-acre site at 7350 Granbury Road in southwest Fort Worth is one of several items on the agenda for a rescheduled zoning meeting set for March 22. The meeting was rescheduled from March 8.

According to the zoning documents, the townhomes will include granite/quartz countertops, smart home features and 10-foot ceilings, and amenities are expected to include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park.

The developer, Matrix Equities, is asking the commission to rezone the currently undeveloped land to clear the path for the townhomes, from “PD 662” Planned Development-Neighborhood Commercial and “R2” Townhouse/Cluster, to “E” Neighborhood Commercial and “PD-D” Planned Development High Density Multifamily.

City staff is recommending denial of the rezoning, citing the reduced open space and reduced parking included in the proposal.

The zoning commission will also hear a case for 5.6 acres at 5819 Bowman Roberts Road, northeast of the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge, that developers would like to see changed from its current agricultural designation to planned development high-density multifamily.

If you go:

Fort Worth Zoning Commission

Wednesday, March 22

Work Session 8 A.M.

City Council Conference Room 2020

Public hearing 9 A.M.

City Council Chambers

Developers intend to build a detached multifamily community consisting of a mixture of detached homes and duplex homes. Plans submitted to the zoning commission show eight duplexes (16 one-bedroom dwellings) and 45 two-bedroom detached homes totalling 61 units.

A zoning change has been requested for a 6.2-acre site at 2201 Annabelle Lane. (Courtesy| City of Fort Worth)

City staff recommends approval of the zoning change.

Also seeking rezoning is the DASH Network, Dallas-Fort Worth’s asylum seeker housing organization. The organization helps asylum seekers resettle in North Texas.

They are requesting a rezoning of a 6.2-acre site at 2201 Annabelle Lane from one family residential to “PD-CR” Planned Development-Low Density Multifamily.

The developer is planning a multifamily community of eight fourplexes.

City staff is recommending denial of the rezoning because it is not compatible with surrounding land uses. If the zoning change is approved as presented, staff recommends that the city’s Comprehensive Plan be updated to reflect these changes.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.