A $65.5-million multifamily project is in the planning stages for the former Our Lady of Victory Catholic school at 3320 Hemphill St.

Livano Victory Forest is the name of the 488,000 square-foot project that will include 357 apartments.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the development will cost $65.5 million. The company behind the project is Livano Development of Birmingham, Alabama. According to the filing, it plans to break ground in August with a completion date expected by mid-2025. No purchase price was released for the sale. Tarrant Appraisal District valued the property at $488,000 in 2022.

The design firm for the project is Dallas-based PRDG LLC.

Livana has done work in Fort Worth previously, including The McCoy and The Westhouse.

Livana Development acquired the property from the Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur, who have owned the property since 1910 when they opened the first school on the property.

The Sisters of Saint Mary of Namur had opened the current school building, known as OLV Elementary School, in the 1950s. They announced the closure of the school in 2021 and put the property up for sale.

The original five-story building on the north side of the property, now called the Victory Arts Center, is a city of Fort Worth landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Victory Arts Center offers living spaces, artist studios and event space.

OLV Elementary School began its history in 1953 when the present school building was constructed. According to a history of the school, it was Fort Worth’s first fully integrated school, public or private, in the 1950s.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

