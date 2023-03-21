The first step to making a change in your neighborhood is taking action. Often, that means contacting your local elected officials.

The Fort Worth Report has made a guide on how to contact your district’s council member, including their phone number, email, district director and social media.

Not sure who your council member is? Enter your address here to find out.

Mayor Mattie Parker

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

Email: To email the mayor’s office, fill out the online form here.

Office phone: 817-392-6118

Newsletter: Read Parker’s ‘3 Fort Worth Things This Week’ newsletter posts here.

Facebook: @MayorMattieParker

Twitter: @MayorMattie

Carlos Flores, District 2 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Maira.Gallegos@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District2@fortworthtexas.gov

Office phone: 817-392-8802

Facebook: @carlosfloresfortworth

Twitter: @carlosfloresfw

Michael Crain, District 3 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Katie.Wharry@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: To email Crain’s office, fill out the online form here

Facebook: @michaeldcrainfortworth

Alan Blaylock, District 4 council member

Last elected: 2022

Term ends: May 2024

Eligible for reelection next term: No. Blaylock now resides within the bounds of the newly formed District 10. He will run for a council position there in the May 2023 election.

District director: Tara.Holt@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District4@fortworthtexas.gov

Office phone: 817-392-8804

Facebook: @VoteBlaylock

Gyna Bivens, District 5 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Sandi.Breaux@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: district5@fortworthtexas.gov

Office phone: 817-392-8805

Facebook: @CouncilwomanGynaB

Twitter: @GynaDistrict5

Jared Williams, District 6 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Davia.Johnson@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District6@fortworthtexas.gov

Office phone: 817-392-8806

Facebook: @JaredWilliamsTX

Twitter: @JaredWilliamsTX

Leonard Firestone, District 7 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Firestone announced he would not run for reelection in the May 2023 city elections.

District director: Sami.Roop@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District7@fortworthtexas.gov

Facebook: @leonard.firestone

Chris Nettles, District 8 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Sally.Matzen@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District8@fortworthtexas.gov

Facebook: @VoteNettles

Twitter: @ChrisNettlesD8

Elizabeth Beck, District 9 council member

Last elected: 2021

Term ends: May 2023

Eligible for reelection next term: Yes

District director: Anthony.Rojas@fortworthtexas.gov

Email: District9@fortworthtexas.gov

Facebook: @ElizabethForDistrict9

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.