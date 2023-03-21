The first step to making a change in your neighborhood is taking action. Often, that means contacting your local elected officials.
The Fort Worth Report has made a guide on how to contact your district’s council member, including their phone number, email, district director and social media.
Not sure who your council member is? Enter your address here to find out.
Mayor Mattie Parker
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- Email: To email the mayor’s office, fill out the online form here.
- Office phone: 817-392-6118
- Newsletter: Read Parker’s ‘3 Fort Worth Things This Week’ newsletter posts here.
- Facebook: @MayorMattieParker
- Twitter: @MayorMattie
Carlos Flores, District 2 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Maira.Gallegos@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District2@fortworthtexas.gov
- Office phone: 817-392-8802
- Facebook: @carlosfloresfortworth
- Twitter: @carlosfloresfw
Michael Crain, District 3 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Katie.Wharry@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: To email Crain’s office, fill out the online form here
- Facebook: @michaeldcrainfortworth
Alan Blaylock, District 4 council member
- Last elected: 2022
- Term ends: May 2024
- Eligible for reelection next term: No. Blaylock now resides within the bounds of the newly formed District 10. He will run for a council position there in the May 2023 election.
- District director: Tara.Holt@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District4@fortworthtexas.gov
- Office phone: 817-392-8804
- Facebook: @VoteBlaylock
Gyna Bivens, District 5 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Sandi.Breaux@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: district5@fortworthtexas.gov
- Office phone: 817-392-8805
- Facebook: @CouncilwomanGynaB
- Twitter: @GynaDistrict5
Jared Williams, District 6 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Davia.Johnson@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District6@fortworthtexas.gov
- Office phone: 817-392-8806
- Facebook: @JaredWilliamsTX
- Twitter: @JaredWilliamsTX
Leonard Firestone, District 7 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Firestone announced he would not run for reelection in the May 2023 city elections.
- District director: Sami.Roop@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District7@fortworthtexas.gov
- Facebook: @leonard.firestone
Chris Nettles, District 8 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Sally.Matzen@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District8@fortworthtexas.gov
- Facebook: @VoteNettles
- Twitter: @ChrisNettlesD8
Elizabeth Beck, District 9 council member
- Last elected: 2021
- Term ends: May 2023
- Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
- District director: Anthony.Rojas@fortworthtexas.gov
- Email: District9@fortworthtexas.gov
- Facebook: @ElizabethForDistrict9
Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.