The first step to making a change in your neighborhood is taking action. Often, that means contacting your local elected officials. 

The Fort Worth Report has made a guide on how to contact your district’s council member, including their phone number, email, district director and social media. 

Not sure who your council member is? Enter your address here to find out.

Mayor Mattie Parker

  • Last elected: 2021
  • Term ends: May 2023
  • Eligible for reelection next term: Yes
  • Email: To email the mayor’s office, fill out the online form here.
  • Office phone: 817-392-6118
  • Newsletter: Read Parker’s ‘3 Fort Worth Things This Week’ newsletter posts here.
  • Facebook: @MayorMattieParker
  • Twitter: @MayorMattie

Carlos Flores, District 2 council member

Michael Crain, District 3 council member

Alan Blaylock, District 4 council member

Gyna Bivens, District 5 council member

Jared Williams, District 6 council member

Leonard Firestone, District 7 council member

Chris Nettles, District 8 council member

Elizabeth Beck, District 9 council member

