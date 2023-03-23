Anyone can be screened for common cancers for free at a handful of upcoming events in Tarrant County.

The events, organized by the nonprofit Cancer Care Services, will take place mostly in neighborhoods throughout Fort Worth and offer activities for children. The next health expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at New Fellowship Church of Fort Worth, 5420 Flamingo Road.

Millions of people across the U.S. postponed cancer screenings in the early months of the pandemic. Cancer Care piloted the events in 2022 to help mitigate the aftermath.

“Our mission is to reduce the impact of cancer in Tarrant County. For the most part, the way we’ve always carried that out is, when someone gets diagnosed, we provide wraparound services,” said James Earl, who directs outreach and health equity at Cancer Care Service. These screenings offer another layer of care. “We’ve scaled in a major way,” he said.

Date Place Saturday, March 25 New Fellowship Church of Fort Worth

5420 Flamingo Road Saturday, April 1 Dream Performance

6707 Meadowbrook Drive Saturday, May 6 Iglesia Bautista Victoria En Cristo

3812 Galvez Ave. Thursday, May 11 Stop Six Mobile Food Pantry

5429 Cox St. Saturday, May 20 LVTRise

8201 Calmont Ave. Saturday, July 22 Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church

2251 El Paso St., Grand Prairie Saturday, Aug. 26 Cancer Care Services

623 S. Henderson St. Saturday, Oct. 28 Hope Farm

865 E. Ramsey Ave. For more information, visit cancercareservices.org. If you’re a vendor interested in participating in these events, email Cassie Harris at charris@cancercareservices.org.

Because breast and prostate cancer are two of the most common cancers in Texas, each event offers mammograms and prostate exams. The American Cancer Society recommends women receive an annual mammogram at 45 and most men speak with their providers about prostate exams at 50.

Most events also offer well-woman exams and screenings for heart disease. Cancer Care partners with Texas Health Resources, the Moncrief Cancer Institute and the Black Heart Association to provide the screenings.

People who don’t need to be screened are welcome, too, said Carlene-Thomas King, community health worker with Cancer Care Services. Each event serves as a miniature health fair, with vendors, speakers and wellness activities like exercise classes. Attendees also can receive job support through the Texas Workforce Commission and determine their eligibility for JPS Connection, the county hospital’s charitable care program.

Meanwhile, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County will create a mobile club experience for children, Earl said.

Cancer Care chose ZIP codes from communities that historically seek less preventive screening, sometimes because of difficulties securing transportation or child care, Thomas-King said.

“What we decided to do was bring (the event) to their backyard,” she said. “And if we bring it to them, they’re more likely to come.”

Earl intends the events to continue for years to come — and in the same locations — to help build consistency and trust with each neighborhood.

“We don’t want to make it a one-shot deal,” he said.

Alexis Allison is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact her at alexis.allison@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

