A patient receives dental surgery March 22 at Smile Rehab Centers, 245 W. State Highway 114 in Southlake. Dentists reach into the patient’s mouth with a drill, a device to lock her mouth open and a water hose to wash away saliva and what’s being drilled off. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the week on March 22.

I visited Smile Rehab Centers in Southlake and watched professionals perform dental surgery using innovative technology — a robotic arm.

The images from this day were amazing. The lighting was perfect — I brought a hotshoe flash, but there was so much white and light in that room that it was unnecessary. In this photo, I did my best to keep the patient’s face out of it, as her mouth is visible and she may not want people knowing she received the treatment, while seeing the mayhem of the procedure.

The photo was taken at f/9 to ensure maximum focus and detail at around ISO 1250 to minimize noise while capturing enough light to support the great depth of field.

All-in-all, it was a jaw-dropping experience.

Specialists monitor dental surgery March 22 at Smile Rehab Centers, 245 W. State Highway 114 in Southlake. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tools sit on a table March 22 at Smile Rehab Centers, 245 W. State Highway 114 in Southlake. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A computer is used to control a robotic arm that allows dentists to steadily perform procedures March 22 at Smile Rehab Centers, 245 W. State Highway 114 in Southlake. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A patient receives dental surgery March 22 at Smile Rehab Centers, 245 W. State Highway 114 in Southlake. A dentist reaches into the patient’s mouth with a drill, a device to lock her mouth open and a water hose to wash away saliva and what’s being drilled off. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A panelist answers a guest’s question March 22 at the 2023 Women in Leadership: Bold Women Engineering The Future panel event at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. From left to right: Moderator Holly Ahumada, Chief Water Resources Officer at Tarrant Regional Water District Rachel Ickert, Director of Track Measurement at BNSF Railway Charity Duran and CEO of Evolving Texas Samantha Renz. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep student Luciana Angarita asks a panel a question about limits in what women can achieve in engineering March 22 at the 2023 Women in Leadership: Bold Women Engineering The Future panel event at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep students discuss which question to ask next March 22 at the 2023 Women in Leadership: Bold Women Engineering The Future panel event at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sara Herrera, education director and dance instructor at Artes De La Rosa, listens to a panel speak about women’s experience in engineering March 22 at the 2023 Women in Leadership: Bold Women Engineering The Future panel event at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musician Justin Golden performs March 18 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jalyn Gordon, founder of the nonprofit The Afrocentric Communiversity, speaks to guests March 18 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musician Hubby Jenkins plays the bones March 18 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. Jenkins plays old-time American music and folk — he was Grammy nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musician Hubby Jenkins plays an instrument called “bones” March 18 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musician Hubby Jenkins plays the guitar on March 18 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. Jenkins plays the guitar, banjo, mandolin, bones, harmonica and drums. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ivette Mota Avila, 32, celebrates after being matched to her first choice on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. Mota Avila lives in Austin and was matched at Baylor Scott & White in Temple. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Graduates become emotional as they embrace on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ivette Mota Avila, center, shows her family her match on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. Mota Avila matched at Baylor Scott & White in Temple. From left to right: Samuel Avila, Ivette Mota Avila, Samuel Mota. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ivette Mota Avila opens her match on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. Mota Avila matched at Baylor Scott & White in Temple. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ivette Mota Avila, 32, and her son, Quentin Avila, laugh on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anthony Parker, left, and his wife, Laura Parker, right, pose with their dog, Willie, in front of their home in Dalworthington Gardens. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A medical school student walks with her family and cheers on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Samuel Mota, left, and Rebeca Mota, right, walk to their standing spots to see their daughter, Ivette Mota Avila, match on March 17 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU match day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

