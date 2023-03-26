From Lake Como to the Trinity River and across Fort Worth, more than 5,000 volunteers gathered to give the city its annual spring cleaning.
“It’s definitely needed for sure,” said Juli Rheland, a Keep Fort Worth Beautiful volunteer and Fort Worth’s code compliance and environmental program manager. “We have city of Fort Worth employees helping particular areas that are in need of litter cleanup throughout the year.”
This year’s Cowtown Great American Cleanup had 5,300 volunteers signed up to help clean up Fort Worth.
The number of pounds cleaned up March 25 has not been made available, but volunteers picked up 11,0054 pounds, or 49.92 tons, of trash in 2022 with 4,000 estimated volunteers, Rheland said.
At the Trinity River near Merrimac Circle, volunteers on the kayak team paddled to and from shore bringing back bags full of trash each time.
The event closed off at Trinity Park with vendors, music, food and a “Trashion” contest — a fashion contest with outfits made solely of trash.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
