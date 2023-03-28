With seven projects currently in the works, Street Realty, formerly Dodson Commercial Real Estate, is relocating its headquarters from Arlington to Fort Worth.

The company, led by founders Ryan Dodson and Alex Bryant, was heavily involved in the development and redevelopment of the downtown Arlington area and most recently opened The 701, a 68,000-square-foot mixed-use project in the Near Southside.

“Our new name, ‘Street Realty,’ reflects our collective passion for urban projects and is a fun play on the fact that all buildings are located on some sort of street,” said Dodson. “We also like to think of ourselves as having forward-thinking street smarts.”

The company’s motto is “forward thinking commercial real estate.”

The company and its 15 employees will be based out of a 5,000-square-foot office at its recently-acquired 46,000-square-foot, four-story office building at the intersection of Hulen Street and West Vickery Boulevard. The building, which formerly housed DFB Pharmaceuticals, was acquired last year. It will be updated and rebranded as The Vickery.

The company originally started in 1984 as an Arlington-based property manager and developer founded by Dodson’s father, Jerry Dodson. Once Ryan Dodson joined the company in 2002, the company established a decades-long track record of successful residential and commercial projects.

Those redevelopment projects included several in downtown Arlington such as 404 Border, Block 300, and Urban Union.

In recent years, the company has become active throughout Fort Worth, including projects in South Main Village, Magnolia Village, The Foundry District and Clearfork.

Dodson’s projects include well-known clients such as The Bearded Lady, Nickel City, Salsa Limon, Fort Worth ENT, Fort Worth Locals, Panther City Salon, and several others.

Bryant joined the company in 2020 and launched a third-party services team. Bryant’s development experience includes the 2022 completion of the Texas Wesleyan student housing project, “The Rosedale.”

“We’re excited about what that’s done for the east side of Fort Worth, and I think we will continue to do that, because they continue to try to revitalize basically that whole Rosedale corridor from 287 to Texas Wesleyan,” said Bryant. “Those investments from Texas Wesleyan and the Fort Worth ISD, and those developments have really started to change the east side.”

Dodson said one theme of Street Realty’s business model is that it takes on projects that have a “high barrier to entry.”

“We’re not out on farm land developing vacant land,” he said. “We’re either acquiring assets that are in a denser area and fixing those up, or in some cases developing something new.”

The 701 at Magnolia Avenue and Hemphill Street combined both redevelopment of an historic building and new construction. (Courtesy image | Street Realty)

The 701 project at Magnolia Avenue and Hemphill Street was a combination of the two. Street Realty built a new 3,700-square-foot building just behind the existing two-story historic building that houses longtime restaurant Shinjuku Station. With the new construction, Street Realty brought in a corporate headquarters to that area of town with VLK Architects, which occupies the top floor of the new building, and a new restaurant from Marcus Pasley, the Walloon’s.

But it’s not just revitalizing inner city areas, Dodson said. Street Realty recently purchased an older shopping center in Parker County, at the intersection of Ranch House Road and Interstate 20.

“We’re going to fix it up and breathe some new life into it, which is very similar to some of the work we’ve done in Arlington or on South Main, on Magnolia,” he said.

The current economic environment with rising costs and higher interest rates has impacted development, Dodson said. But they have made adjustments, he said.

“The new projects we’re looking at, obviously we’re underwriting more equity, with less debt, longer hold periods, that sort of thing,” said Dodson.

Street Realty will stay busy as they rebrand and move offices, with at least seven projects announced and currently in the works.

“We are so excited to announce our new brand and our move to Fort Worth as it marks a significant milestone for our company’s growth trajectory,” Bryant said.

Street Realty has multiple projects currently in the works, including:

The Vickery – the acquisition, renovation, and rebranding of a 46,000-square-foot, four-story office building at 3909 Hulen Street in Fort Worth

– the acquisition, renovation, and rebranding of a 46,000-square-foot, four-story office building at 3909 Hulen Street in Fort Worth The Val – the development of a new 125-unit boutique multifamily community at Hulen and Valentine Streets in Fort Worth

– the development of a new 125-unit boutique multifamily community at Hulen and Valentine Streets in Fort Worth The Shops at Ranch House – the acquisition and renovation of a 16,000-square-foot center at Ranch House Road and Interstate 20 in Willow Park

– the acquisition and renovation of a 16,000-square-foot center at Ranch House Road and Interstate 20 in Willow Park The Shops at Alta Mere – the acquisition and renovation of a 20,000-square-foot retail center at Alta Mere and Interstate 30 in Fort Worth

– the acquisition and renovation of a 20,000-square-foot retail center at Alta Mere and Interstate 30 in Fort Worth West Loop Business Park – the development of a new 160,000-square-foot business park near West Loop 820 and Clifford Street in White Settlement, providing small bay office/warehouse space serving west Fort Worth and Parker County

– the development of a new 160,000-square-foot business park near West Loop 820 and Clifford Street in White Settlement, providing small bay office/warehouse space serving west Fort Worth and Parker County True North Mansfield – the development of a new 5-acre, 200-unit multifamily community located at North Street and Newt Patterson Road in downtown Mansfield

– the development of a new 5-acre, 200-unit multifamily community located at North Street and Newt Patterson Road in downtown Mansfield Urban Union – the continued redevelopment of downtown Arlington’s mixed-use district, featuring 140,000 square feet of office, apartments, retail, restaurant, and bar space along East Front Street

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

