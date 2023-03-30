Nearly five months after the launch of its “Get United” campaign, the United Way of Tarrant County moved from its office on North Main Street into a modern-looking space in the Panther City District.

United Way of Tarrant County President Leah King celebrated the new office’s ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside city officials and organization leaders. Vari, a standing desk and office furniture company, gave the office some furniture and a painting.

“For the past 100 years, United Way of Tarrant County has been doing everything that we can to meet the needs of our residents,” King said. “It is our responsibility to wear many hats in the community, and we do that to the best of our ability and hopefully with great pride and spirit of service.”

The new office space, at 201 N. Rupert St., was “destined to be our home,” King said.

United Way of Tarrant County’s “Get United” campaign launched in November 2022 with the goal to “raise $100 million in funds to address social, economic, health and safety issues residents face.”

