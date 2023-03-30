Nearly five months after the launch of its “Get United” campaign, the United Way of Tarrant County moved from its office on North Main Street into a modern-looking space in the Panther City District.
United Way of Tarrant County President Leah King celebrated the new office’s ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside city officials and organization leaders. Vari, a standing desk and office furniture company, gave the office some furniture and a painting.
“For the past 100 years, United Way of Tarrant County has been doing everything that we can to meet the needs of our residents,” King said. “It is our responsibility to wear many hats in the community, and we do that to the best of our ability and hopefully with great pride and spirit of service.”
The new office space, at 201 N. Rupert St., was “destined to be our home,” King said.
United Way of Tarrant County’s “Get United” campaign launched in November 2022 with the goal to “raise $100 million in funds to address social, economic, health and safety issues residents face.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Related
Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.
Unless otherwise noted, you may republish most of Fort Worth Report stories for free under a Creative Commons license.
For digital publications:
Look for the "Republish This Story" button underneath each story. To republish online, simply click the button, copy the html code and paste into your Content Management System (CMS). Do not copy stories straight from the front-end of our web-site.
You are required to follow the guidelines and use the republication tool when you share our content. The republication tool generates the appropriate html code.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
If you use our stories in any other medium — for example, newsletters or other email campaigns — you must make it clear that the stories are from the Fort Worth Report. In all emails, link directly to the story at fortworthreport.org and not to your website.
You have to credit Fort Worth Report. Please use “Author Name, Fort Worth Report” in the byline. If you’re not able to add the byline, please include a line at the top of the story that reads: “This story was originally published by Fort Worth Report” and include our website, fortworthreport.org.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
Our stories may appear on pages with ads, but not ads specifically sold against our stories.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
You can only publish select stories individually — not as a collection.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
More by Cristian ArguetaSoto