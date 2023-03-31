I captured my favorite image of the week on March 27.
I made my drive up to Northside’s Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave., where artists and members of My Brother’s Keeper painted a mural of Mexican superhero Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The lighting outside was perfect for images that day. It’s not apparent in this photo, but the overcast and dramatic clouds made images with an external flash particularly appealing to me. This image of muralist Juan Velazquez sitting on a stool working on a rendering of the mural topped my list this week.
The photo was taken at f/1.4 to ensure the tunnel vision effect and draw the viewer’s eye right to the subject. It was also shot at around ISO 50 because of the sufficient light coming from the sky and my flash.
From Mexican superhero painting to election candidate forums, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
