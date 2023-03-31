I captured my favorite image of the week on March 27.

I made my drive up to Northside’s Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave., where artists and members of My Brother’s Keeper painted a mural of Mexican superhero Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The lighting outside was perfect for images that day. It’s not apparent in this photo, but the overcast and dramatic clouds made images with an external flash particularly appealing to me. This image of muralist Juan Velazquez sitting on a stool working on a rendering of the mural topped my list this week.

The photo was taken at f/1.4 to ensure the tunnel vision effect and draw the viewer’s eye right to the subject. It was also shot at around ISO 50 because of the sufficient light coming from the sky and my flash.

From Mexican superhero painting to election candidate forums, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Tarrant County College board of trustees candidates incumbent Bill Greenhill, left, Laura Pritchett and Jack Reynolds participated in a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County College board of trustees candidates incumbent Bill Greenhill speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chad Moore speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jack Reynolds speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

CJ Evans speaks during a candidate forum on March 30. Evans is up for re-election in Fort Worth ISD school board District 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD District 3 candidate and current trustee Quinton Phillips speaks during a candidate forum March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD school board District 3 candidate Mar’Tayshia James speaks at a candidate forum on March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

School board president Tobi Jackson addresses community members at a candidate forum on March 30. Jackson is up for re-election in District 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

United Way of Tarrant County President Leah King and other officials perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony March 29 near the Panther City District at 201 N. Rupert St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guest Allison Knott listens to speakers at the United Way of Tarrant County ribbon-cutting ceremony March 29 near the Panther City District at 201 N. Rupert St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leah King, the president of United Way of Tarrant County, speaks at the organization’s ribbon-cutting ceremony March 29 near the Panther City District at 201 N. Rupert St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of a statewide school violence prevention group pose March 29 at Tanglewood Elementary School, 3060 Overton Park Drive West. Tanglewood Elementary is the only school in Fort Worth ISD with on-campus security after the prevention program was implemented. From left to right: Vicky Vergara, Amber Spurgeon, Charity Augenbaugh, Keeton Monahan, Tracy Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 7 candidates speak at the March 29 candidate forum (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 29, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Northside residents gather to paint a mural March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Juan Velazquez uses an image of the mural as a reference March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Muralist Juan Velazquez teaches My Brother’s Keeper program participants a spray-painting technique. The students painted the majority of the mural March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

My Brother’s Keeper students follow muralist Juan Velazquez’s advice March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sammy Ramos, a student in the My Brother’s Keeper program, helps paint a mural March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A My Brother’s Keeper student paints a mural March 27 at Supermercado Monterrey, 2718 Roosevelt Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers help each other out of kayaks March 25 at the Clear Fork Trinity River near Merrimac Circle during the Cowtown Great American Cleanup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers with Keep Fort Worth Beautiful use kayaks to clean trash out of the Trinity River March 25 at the river near Merrimac Circle during the Cowtown Great American Cleanup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers Heather Reck, right, and Levi Reck, left, kayak back to land March 25 at the Clear Fork Trinity River near Merrimac Circle during the Cowtown Great American Cleanup. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trash bags sit near a tree March 25 at Lake Como Park, 3401 Lake Como Dr., during the Cowtown Great American Cleanup. Volunteers and City of Fort Worth employees clean up multiple parks around Fort Worth during the city beautification event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

