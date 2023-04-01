Rick Wanzer, a health insurance agent in Mansfield, noticed a trend during a visit to a senior center. Every week, an agent like him paid a visit to the older adults to talk about Medicare.

Immediately afterward, the attendees would play bingo.

“So a lot of individuals are like, ‘OK, can you go ahead and get to the point so I can play bingo?’” he said, laughing. With the help of Forest Hill Public Library staff, Wanzer decided to shake things up.

He’s hosting Medicare Jeopardy on April 5 in the Forest Hill Public Library. Attendees will receive a free lunch and answer questions, game-style, for prizes.

The event, the first of its kind for Wanzer, is a collaboration among the insurance agency he owns, InfoSurance, Humana and the public library. Anyone is welcome, Wanzer said, and attendance is free.

If you go: What: Free Medicare Jeopardy event, organized by InfoSurance and Humana When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5 Where: Library Community Room

Forest Hill Public Library

6962 Forest Hill Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140 Who: Anyone is welcome! The event is targeted toward people ages 55 and up. No registration necessary.

For more than 20 years, Wanzer worked as a cybersecurity engineer. Like many others, he lost his job in the pandemic. The space gave him time to reflect.

“Protecting a company’s assets from hackers is a great thing,” he said. “But how is that helping me with my neighbor across the street?”

Rick Wanzer is a health insurance agent in Mansfield. (Courtesy photo | Rick Wanzer)

He decided to pivot to the insurance world in 2022, and the change has been a blessing.

“Doing what I’m doing right now is actually an extension of who I am,” he said. “Because I like talking to people, I like educating and I like getting involved in the community.”

Medicare Jeopardy will comprise 20 questions across five categories: Basic Medicare, Part A, Part B, Part C and D, and enrollment.

“(Jeopardy) gets them involved in the process of learning about parts A, B, C and D without having to sit there and have someone talk at them,” Wanzer said.

The top five winners will receive simple prizes from the library, and Wanzer will stick around to answer questions afterward. He hopes the event encourages people to crack open their Medicare booklets and ask questions.

More than 65 million people in the U.S. are enrolled in Medicare. That number has steadily grown over time. Wanzer admits the topic can be “a little bit dry.”

“So let’s try to make some fun about it,” he said.

Alexis Allison is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact her at alexis.allison@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.