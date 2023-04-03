Since October 2022, shortages on name brand Adderall have affected residents in Tarrant County and beyond.

In phone calls with the Fort Worth Report, pharmacy employees at eight pharmacies in Fort Worth said their ADHD medication supply is limited and they cannot guarantee when it will be in stock.

The exact number of people impacted by the shortage is not known, but anecdotal evidence suggests it is growing. Telemedicine has fueled part of that growth, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with manufacturing issues.

Officially known as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, ADHD is a neurological disorder that contributes to low self-esteem, troubled relationships and difficulty at school or work.

JPS Health Network’s pharmacy department has monitored the shortage of Adderall through the hospital’s wholesalers and has been able to fill prescriptions for patients’ urgent care use.

“Depending on the dosage, we can use multiples of other strengths,” Jessica Virnoche, executive director of JPS Health Network’s communication department, said. “If dosing alternatives are not available, we will work with the provider to find another option for treatment.”

The Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage, saying it stemmed from manufacturing delays and production issues at Teva, a drug company that produces both generic and brand-name Adderall, which helps people retain focus and attention.

Other manufacturers such as Epic Pharma LLC are continuing to produce Adderall, but there is not sufficient supply to meet demand.

Adderall prescriptions rose more than 30% over the last five years and continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Until the supply is restored, the FDA recommends patients speak with their health care providers for advice on alternative treatments.

Fort Worth resident Laurie George called her local pharmacy to see if it could refill her ADHD medication.

The pharmacy could not. She called another. Then another. On the fifth call, George finally found a pharmacy to refill her prescription.

“I was lucky to be able to pick those up, but I’m definitely nervous about the next time I need them,” she said.

She tracks how many pills are left – about 45.

She dreads the day they run out.

Disclosure: Laurie George is a member of the Fort Worth Report’s reader advisory council. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Taylor Coit is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at taylor.coit@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

What are the common symptoms for ADHD? Symptoms for ADHD can be easily detected in children, but there is a rising trend of adult diagnoses, according to the National Institutes of Health. Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder provides a list of common symptoms that may be linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Fails to give close attention to details or makes careless mistakes

Has difficulty sustains attention

Difficulty with organization

Easily distracted

Fidgets with hands or feet or squirms

Difficulty engaging in activities quietly

Difficulty waiting or taking turns

Interrupts or intrudes upon others If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider for next steps.

