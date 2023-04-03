Shane and Andrea Garrett faced an uphill battle April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo Run.

Not only did the stroller-pushing parents have to maneuver between walkers, joggers and runners at the run, but the course was a challenge as well. It wasn’t their first run though — Andrea has about half a dozen runs under her belt, but none while pushing a stroller with her children, Cass, 2, and Julia, 4.

“It was challenging. It was really crowded and the race went uphill,” Andrea Garrett said.

Shane Garrett said everyone was accommodating, so it was easier for the family to finish the race.

Participants park early morning on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. The Zoo Run sold out with 6,382 participants signed up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Runners wait for the 1K fun run to begin on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. Participants were told to order themselves based on speed — runners in the front and walkers in the back. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children start the 1K fun run on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Zoo Run had 6,382 runners signed up with the youngest being 9 months old and the oldest 100 years old, Avery Elander, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Zoo said.

The couple said they may participate in the 1K fun run with Cass and Julia next year, so that they don’t have to push a stroller for five kilometers.

“Everybody moved out of the way for the stroller,” Shane Garrett said. “It was fun.”

