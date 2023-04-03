Send new or expanded business listings here.

Son of a Butcher

What: Son of a Butcher (affectionately nicknamed SoB) is a slider bar offering various slider options as well as sides, shakes, beer and cocktails.

Where: 480 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine 76051

When: March 20

Fireside Pies

What: Fireside Pies, the restaurant best known for its rustic wood-fired artisan pizza, is making its way back to Fort Worth.

Where: 628 Harrold St., Fort Worth

When: March 22

More info: “We have been anticipating our return to Fort Worth for a while, but wanted to make sure when we did, it was to a spot that would truly support our brand,” said Joe Bozarth, director of operations for Fireside Pies. “Our whole team has been hands-on in the process to return to this city, and I can’t thank everyone enough for their diligence while we’ve worked on getting our doors open. We are truly excited to be getting back to serving our loyal Fort Worth customers the delicious, wood-fired pizzas they know and love.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

What: Sport bar Buffalo Wild Wings opened a GO location, a new brand concept designed specifically for takeout and delivery orders.

Where: 2813 Heritage Trace Parkway

When: March 24

More info: This location features a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating. It will offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs. Unique to the Buffalo Wild Wings GO format, guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from individual takeout lockers, providing a contactless and hassle-free experience.

Tous les Jours

What: A French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily.

Where: 5611 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville

When: March 17

More info: The location is open Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, or to view the full menu and find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com.

Terra Mediterranean and La Cabrona

What: Terra Mediterranean, a restaurant featuring Mediterranean foods, was a staple of Crockett Row for a decade before it closed in October 2019. Now, it’s coming back in a 6,720-square-foot space with outdoor patio seating. La Cabrona, is a new Mexican restaurant concept for the Shanaa family, who are also the owners of Terra Mediterranean.

Where: Terra Mediterranean: 3932 Crockett St., between Mash’d and Social House.

La Cabrona, 2933 Crockett St., across the street from Terra Mediterranean.

When: Both restaurants are expected to open this summer.

More info: “When we closed our doors in October of 2019, after nearly 10 successful years on Crockett Row, we said it wasn’t goodbye, and we meant it,” said Adam Shanaa, CEO of Terra Mediterranean. “We’re thrilled to return to Fort Worth and look forward to bringing back the distinctly delicious entrees you remember.”

