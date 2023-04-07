In our latest installment of our series on the history of school names in Fort Worth, we explore Fort Worth ISD’s Alice D. Contreras Elementary School.

Founded in 2000, Alice D. Contreras Elementary School at 4100 Lubbock Ave. is named after a groundbreaking educator and pioneer of the bilingual education program in the Fort Worth ISD, according to current principal Amelia CortesRangel.

Contreras was a student, teacher and administrator in the school district and is a member of the Fort Worth ISD Wall of Fame.

The campus is Blue Zones Certified and offers dual language programming in pre-K through fifth grade. It’s a Title 1 campus.

We asked Principal Ameila CortesRangel more about the school. Some responses are edited for grammar and clarity.

What makes your campus unique?

Alice D. Contreras Elementary is a goal-driven and A-rated campus, providing a safe and equitable learning environment for all students. Community partners, such as Blue Zones of Fort Worth, Academy 4 and University Christian Church, infuse our students with empathy, optimism, respect and leadership skills.

In addition to excellent classroom instruction by highly qualified teachers, Alice D. Contreras proudly offers many programs focused on the whole child (healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged). Some programs include Gifted and Talented Thinking Lab, Fort Worth After School, mentorships, Jr. Optimist Club (football, soccer, softball, cheerleading), and Girls Inc., plus many more.

How are students upholding the legacy of the campus namesake today?

At Alice D. Contreras, our vision is to inspire all students to be lifelong learners that positively impact their world. We are a proud Pre-K through fifth grade dual language campus where we actively value and incorporate our students’ native language and culture into our daily instruction and celebrations.

Our teachers and staff advocate for the needs of all students, including our Emergent Bilingual students.

