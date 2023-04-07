A hand holds two prescription pills. Since October 20222, shortages on name-brand Adderall have affected residents in Tarrant County and beyond. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the week on April 3.

This is the lead image for a story that talked about an adderall shortage nationwide and the impact it may have on people with ADHD.

Because of busy schedules, the photo for the story was in limbo, and deadline was looming. Improvisation was needed. In the middle of working on my long list of assignments, I sprang into action and pulled out my camera.

I asked around the newsroom if anyone had any sort of medication — any. One person did. So, I said, “I need you to hold some of it in the palm of your hand for a photo.” They agreed.

This experience goes to show the flexibility newsroom photographers need to have and the last-minute, quick-on-our-feet mentality photographers are trained for.

From pills on a hand to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captured the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visits the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce April 5 at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. Cruz discussed former president Donald J. Trump’s indictment and the nation’s economy. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce guests April 5 at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. Cruz talked about the Biden Administration and jobs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare greets U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the Fort Worth Chamber April 5 at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Edward Spears, pastor at Faith & Love Church of God in Christ on Mitchell Boulevard, recently moved out of the Historic Southside and immediately noticed the difference in the number of grocery stores. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Marisa Zapata, head roaster at Novel Coffee Roasters, stands next to a roaster at the company’s production space in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Katherine Morris, owner of Cherry Coffee shop, stands with a sign in her new roasters in Fort Worth. Morris recently acquired Dallas-based Novel Coffee Roasters and plans to develop a coffee blend for her own shop, along with continuing the blends at the roastery. (Cristian Argueta Soto | Fort Worth Report)

Shane and Andrea Garrett pose with their children, Cass Garrett, left, and Julia Garrett, right after completing a five-kilometer run on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. The Garrett family pushed a stroller the entire five-kilometer route. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children start the 1K fun run on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Runners wait for the 1K fun run to begin on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. Participants were told to order themselves based on speed — runners in the front and walkers in the back. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participants park early morning on April 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run. The Zoo Run sold out with 6,382 participants signed up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County College board of trustees candidates incumbent Bill Greenhill speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County College board of trustees candidates incumbent Bill Greenhill, left, Laura Pritchett and Jack Reynolds participated in a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

CJ Evans speaks during a candidate forum on March 30. Evans is up for re-election in Fort Worth ISD school board District 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD school board District 5 candidate Kevin Lynch addresses the community during a candidate forum on March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD District 3 candidate and current trustee Quinton Phillips speaks during a candidate forum March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD school board District 3 candidate Mar’Tayshia James speaks at a candidate forum on March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

School board president Tobi Jackson addresses community members at a candidate forum on March 30. Jackson is up for re-election in District 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD school board District 5 candidate Josh Yoder speaks during a candidate forum March 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chad Moore speaks at a Fort Worth Report forum on March 30, 2023, at Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



Security Engagement Officer Vicky Vergara began working at Tanglewood Elementary School, 3060 Overton Park Drive West, in November 2022. Tanglewood Elementary is the only elementary school in Fort Worth ISD with campus security. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of a statewide school violence prevention group pose March 29 at Tanglewood Elementary School, 3060 Overton Park Drive West. Tanglewood Elementary is the only school in Fort Worth ISD with on-campus security after the prevention program was implemented. From left to right: Vicky Vergara, Amber Spurgeon, Charity Aughinbaugh, Keeton Monahan, Tracy Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tanglewood Elementary School, 3060 Overton Park Drive West, is the only elementary school in Fort Worth ISD with campus security. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Security Engagement Officers Tracy Carter, left, and Vicky Vergara began working at Tanglewood Elementary School, 3060 Overton Park Drive West, in November 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

