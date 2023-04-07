Watch Rosita Muñoz, owner of Rosita’s Boutique, demonstrate how to make handcrafted cascarones. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

The thrust of an arm. The sound of a crack. Confetti flies everywhere; a family’s laughter fills the air.

For many in North Texas, those are some of the sights and sounds of Easter that make the holiday memorable. A Northside business and a grandmother-granddaughter duo are keeping the tradition alive.

Rosita Muñoz, owner of Rosita’s Boutique in Fort Worth, is beyond familiar with the tradition of cascarones. In the week leading up to Easter, Muñoz might make up to 200 cascarones a day, she said.

“It’s a lot, but they’ll all get bought,” Muñoz said.

Rosita Muñoz, of Rosita’s Boutique, dips a cracked egg shell into a paint and water mixture as she makes one of the day’s hundreds of cascarones on April 6, 2023, the Thursday before Easter. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Rosita Muñoz’s work station includes paint, tissue paper, eggshells, and confetti, as the finished product sits on the table on April 6, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Rosita’s Boutique sits at Northwest 28th Street Fort Worth. The boutique’s sign reads: “Everything for baptisms, First Communion, Wedding accessories and Much More!” (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas resident Zsuzanna Oyervides sells premade cascarones in Arlington but used to make them with her grandma 10 years ago.

Cascarones are confetti-filled, hollowed-out egg shells. Muñoz handcrafts each one, sealing the hollowed-out hole with a small piece of colorful tissue paper, and sells them by the bag.

Oyervides remembered how her and her grandmother would start making cascarones. They soaked the eggs in their sink and waited for them to dry. Oyervides and her grandmother filled the empty eggs with confetti — or flour for a prank — and then used glue paper to close them.

While they did it for extra cash, it was also a way for them to bond.

“I always enjoyed doing everything with my grandma,” Oyervide said. “As long as people keep wanting, I think we will keep selling.”

On Easter, people will crack the eggs over each other’s heads, showering one another with confetti and laughter.

This year, cascarone-makers are facing a challenge: a shortage of eggs. With the pandemic causing disruptions in the supply chain, some stores are struggling to keep up with demand for eggs — and cascarones.

At Rosita’s Boutique, those struggles are nowhere to be found.

“I have chickens at my house!” Muñoz said.

