Whether picking up litter at a community cleanup or exploring the outdoors, millions of Americans will gather for Earth Day events April 22. The celebrations begin early in Tarrant County, where cities and environmental organizations will plant trees, release butterflies and fly kites as part of the festivities.

Take your pick of these events in April and learn more about individuals and institutions that are working to create a more sustainable Tarrant County in the Fort Worth Report’s Earth Month series.

Fort Worth

Watch a free film screening of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The 2017 documentary, produced by renowned chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, focuses on the 1.3 billion tons of food thrown out each year and efforts to combat the problem. The city of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission is sponsoring the event as part of its Movies That Matter series. Reserve free tickets here.

Head to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for its annual free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m April 22. Previous events have brought educators, scientists and community members together for hands-on activities, gardening lessons and more.

Enjoy live jazz music and discover new vendors selling organic goods at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Warehouse DFW, 1125 East Berry St. Tickets to “Jazz Meets Earth Day,” which will feature performances from Quamon Fowler and friends, are $10 for virtual attendees and $15 for in-person attendees. Doors open at 7 p.m. Pre-purchase tickets here.

Take your pick of litter cleanup opportunities around Fort Worth, including the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Spring Trash Bash. The water district will host the event at nine locations along the Clear and West Forks of the Trinity River April 22 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a volunteer after-party at Coyote Drive-In. TRWD is also hosting a Marine Creek Trash Bash at the same time, with two suggested pickup locations at Marine Creek Trailhead and Ten Mile Bridge Trailhead. More information is available here.

TCU students, alumni and professors will be among the volunteers cleaning up Glenwood Park, 910 South Riverside Drive, at 9 a.m. April 22. The cleanup, co-sponsored by the Fort Worth Climate Safe Neighborhood Coalition and Historic Southside Neighborhood Association, will feature door prizes, nature activities and mobile health units, among other resources. Read the event flier here.

Create a community garden for residents living in the 76104 zip code as part of Southside Community Garden build days. The organization’s next build day is set for 10 a.m. April 22. Volunteers who register here will receive an exact address the day before the event.

Celebrate the beauty of Japanese culture at the Spring Japanese Festival, set for April 22-23 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. While not an official Earth Day event, visitors can expect bonsai tree sales and cultural demonstrations amid the blooming flowers of the Japanese Garden. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mansfield

Watch a butterfly release and check out a painted rain barrel silent auction at Earth Day Mansfield, the city’s annual celebration set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Chris W. Burkett Service Center. Food and natural product vendors will be on hand, along with educational and children’s activities. More information is available here.

Arlington

Make and fly your own kite during an Earth Day celebration starting at 9 a.m. April 22 in Bob Cooke Park, 2025 Craig Hanking Drive. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome. Register for $5 per person here.

Hurst

Attend a free Earth Day block party between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 15 at 364 E. Pipeline Road. Hosted by The Awareness Project DFW, the event will feature vendors, environmental organizations, food trucks and entertainment. More information is available here.

Burleson

Explore the outdoors with your kids as part of the city of Burleson’s Earth Day event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22 at Russell Farm Art Center. Attendees will take part in an interactive “Wildlife on the Move” animal presentation, followed by educational activities, a garden class – free plant included – and a guided bird walk. Staff will hand out goodie bags to the first 50 kids. Find more information here.

Grapevine

Plant trees, shrubs and flowers as part of a Community Earth Day celebration set for 9 a.m. April 8 at 2700 William D. Tate Ave. Members of the Timberline Professional Complex are replacing greenery damaged by the winter freeze and offering complimentary breakfast, an Easter Egg Hunt, free dog training and a student art gallery as part of their celebration. Find more information here.

Are we missing an Earth Day event in Tarrant County you think should be featured? Email haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org with more information.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.