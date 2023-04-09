Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, grew up in Minnesota where her family exposed her to the wonders of plants.

“I was exposed to sustainability before it was cool,” Block said. “Growing and freezing and canning our own food for the winters.”

Block cleans and prunes inside the garden’s Rainforest Conservatory — preparing it for exhibits and the 2024 monarch butterfly display. She hosts her plant sales at the garden and was expecting her largest plant sale April 7.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden Rainforest Conservatory has about 20 species of orchids on display, said Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A banana tree grows bananas April 6 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Rainforest Conservatory. Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, said the bundle was estimated to weigh 75 pounds. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Signage shows information about orchids inside the Rainforest Conservatory at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A waterfall sits along a walkway inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Rainforest Conservatory. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



Rainforest Conservatory guests walk by orchids April 6 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The orchid exhibit was extended through April 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The curator also set up the “World of Orchids” exhibit, which opened Feb. 24 and has now been extended through April 16 due to high demand. Garden officials originally planned to close the show on April 9.

“I had people from El Paso and Austin in here,” Block said. “It’s a popular show.”

Tickets to the exhibit are available for purchase online.

