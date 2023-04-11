One of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court’s longest-serving members, Gary Fickes, won’t seek reelection next year.

The Republican, who represents northeast Tarrant County, announced his intention to leave his seat up for grabs in a press release Monday.

“At the end of my term, I will have served 18 years as the commissioner in Precinct 3. This has been the most incredible and rewarding job of my life,” Fickes wrote. “Add 10 years as mayor of Southlake and chairman of the Planning & Zoning commission, what more could you ask for in public service?”

Seats in Precinct 3 and Precinct 1 are up for grabs during next year’s elections, according to the county elections office. Precinct 1, which covers southwest Tarrant County, has been represented by Democrat Roy Charles Brooks since 2004.

In Precinct 3, three people have already filed their intentions to run: Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Rick Barnes, Fort Worth Police spokesperson Jimmy Pollozani, and David McClelland.

Last year, the Commissioners Court saw major turnover, when three commissioners declined to run for reelection and three new faces took their seats.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare promised to make Tarrant County more conservative when he replaced longtime County Judge Glen Whitley. Republican Manny Ramirez took the reins in northwest Tarrant County’s Precinct 4, and Democrat Alisa Simmons kept southeast Tarrant County blue with her win in Precinct 2.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

