The clock is ticking to file federal income tax returns — but there’s good news. This year, there are three extra days to compile everything together and file, with Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about filing your income tax returns.

Where can I get assistance with my taxes?

There are a few places people can go to receive assistance with tax returns in Fort Worth.

The IRS will help file taxes for free with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less.

People and families that make less than $60,000 annually qualify to receive free tax preparation services through the Volunteer Income Tax Program.

The Northside Community Center at 1100 NW 18th St. is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until April 15. The Southside Community Center at 959 E. Rosedale St. is open 12-5 p.m.until April 29.

The AARP Foundation offers free income tax assistance across North Texas with no age, membership or income requirements. Available locations can be found on the AARP Foundation website. Tax aides can help fill out tax forms onsite or prepare returns. More options can be found here.

I can’t find my past filings. Where can I find it?



Access tax records online through the IRS.



How late are post offices open on Tax Day?

No U.S. Postal Service offices within Tarrant County codes will have extended hours on Tax Day, April 18, according to USPS spokeswoman Carol Hunt. Two post offices in Fort Worth will be open until 6 p.m. on Tax Day:



Downtown Fort Worth Post Office

251 W. Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76102

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. .Saturday; Closed Sunday

Jack D. Watson Post Office

4600 Mark IV Parkway

Fort Worth, TX 76161

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

More post office locations can be found here.

More workers will be at all retail locations to help process the receipt of tax returns. Mail collectors will be picking up mail from the office’s blue collection boxes more often on April 18.

“Customers are reminded to check the last collection time on the blue collection boxes,” Hunt wrote in a statement.

When will I get my refund?

Within three weeks after the IRS receives a return, or sooner if direct deposit information is provided, according to the IRS website. It can take up to six weeks to process a paper return.

What if I miss the deadline?

File an extension by April 18. If a tax filing isn’t filed, there may be a failure-to-file penalty. Interest is charged on taxes not paid on the deadline, even with an extension, according to the IRS. However, there is no penalty for failure to file if a refund is due. A late filing could result in losing the refund, the IRS notes.

