A developer wanting to build a 330-unit townhome project on 58 acres on the far west side of Fort Worth is requesting a change from agricultural zoning to a category that allows for low-density multifamily and townhomes.

According to documents filed with the Fort Worth Zoning Commission, the Rowan Altgelt Laughlin Group LTD / Zac Thompson, ONM Living is requesting the zoning change for the 9400 block Chapin Road. The project will feature 136 one- and two-story duplex structures, each containing two units, and 58 two-story townhome structures. The project is named the Cottages at Mary’s Creek. ONM Living is the build-to-rent division formed by HistoryMaker Homes.

City staff is recommending denial of the change because it is not consistent with the comprehensive plan or for land use.

The Fort Worth Zoning Commission will consider the project during its meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Other projects on the docket:

The Center for Transforming Lives is looking to rezone 13 acres at 3001 S. Riverside Drive. The project is an adaptive re-use of the 1950s-era former Montgomery Ward building. The site will be a new headquarters for the Center for Transforming Lives. This nonprofit provides a range of wrap-around services for at-risk women and children, from initial crisis support and high-quality childcare, to financial education, housing services, trauma-informed family counseling and job training. The existing building is two stories and has about 100,000 square feet. City staff said the zoning change, which would allow for office and conference space, is appropriate with some small exceptions.

A group called NewCold Fort Worth LLC plans to build a highly automated cold-storage facility on 76 acres in south Fort Worth and is requesting a zoning change that would allow for a taller building on the site. City staff recommends approval of the changes. The site is located at 6433 Campus Drive in south Fort Worth. According to documents filed with the city, the project will be built in four phases. Each phase will consist of a building about 250,000 square feet with less than 100 employees over the first three years of operations. All employees will be paid above the Fort Worth area average, according to the documents. According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary in Fort Worth is $54,484.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

