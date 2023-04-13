A candidate challenging a longtime Tarrant County College District trustee has dropped out of the race.

Jack Reynolds suspended his campaign on April 8 for the District 4 seat on the TCC board. His name will remain on the ballot.

Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2. Election Day is May 6.

“After much prayer and talking it over with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign,” Reynolds said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The sheer level of resistance to my campaign has made a viable path forward impossible.”

Three candidates remain in the race. Challengers Laura Forkner Pritchett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. are hoping to deny incumbent Bill Greenhill another four-year term representing west Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City.

Reynolds, a former TCC economics professor, threw his support behind Carpenter.

“He has assured me that he will proudly pick up the mantle and be the voice of TCCD’s long forgotten faculty and staff,” Reynolds said.

At a Fort Worth Report-hosted forum, Reynolds accused TCC of withholding his right to due process after he filed a grievance over the college’s hiring practices, which he said favored people of color. Reynolds resigned from his TCC job and attempted to rescind it, he said.

The grievance eventually was appealed to the TCC board of trustees, which heard the complaint and took no action.

A runoff is possible with three active candidates and a fourth name on the ballot.

Another TCC board seat is on the ballot. Incumbent Leonard Hornsby and challenger Nikki Stroba are vying to represent District 5, which covers south Arlington and Mansfield.

