I captured my favorite image of the week on April 11.
This image of 46-year-old Tanya Kimberlain, a Fort Worth street sweeper operator, tops my list of images.
Partially, this image is my favorite because of the lighting — dramatic, natural and effortless. Also, it’s my favorite because of Kimberlain herself — her personality and willingness to allow me to ride along with her for a few hours.
Kimberlain told me the story of her upbringing and nomadic lifestyle being in a military family. She also explained to me how street sweepers work.
This reporting experience was unique and something I aim to replicate with different working-class people. This image was taken at 1/500 second to stop the motion of the older truck’s bumps and at ISO 100 due to how much light was radiating through the windshield facing east in the early morning.
From a street sweeper tour to the story of a kidney transplant recipient, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captured the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
