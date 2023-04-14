Tanya Kimberlain, 46, drives a street sweeper April 11 on Parker Henderson Road. Kimberlain used to work public transit in Las Vegas before moving to Omaha, Nebraska, and eventually Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the week on April 11.

This image of 46-year-old Tanya Kimberlain, a Fort Worth street sweeper operator, tops my list of images.

Partially, this image is my favorite because of the lighting — dramatic, natural and effortless. Also, it’s my favorite because of Kimberlain herself — her personality and willingness to allow me to ride along with her for a few hours.

Kimberlain told me the story of her upbringing and nomadic lifestyle being in a military family. She also explained to me how street sweepers work.

This reporting experience was unique and something I aim to replicate with different working-class people. This image was taken at 1/500 second to stop the motion of the older truck’s bumps and at ISO 100 due to how much light was radiating through the windshield facing east in the early morning.

From a street sweeper tour to the story of a kidney transplant recipient, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captured the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A street sweeper cleans rubble off the road April 11 on Martin Street. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A street sweeper cleans debris off the road April 11 on Martin Street. The City of Fort Worth recently approved a contract to purchase new street sweepers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tanya Kimberlain, 46, began working as a street sweeper operator in October 2022 after taking 40 hours of training. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A hose shoots water onto the road April 11 on Parker Henderson Road. The water is meant to settle dust and avoid hazardous dust clouds. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tanya Kimberlain, 46, inspects her street sweeper’s broom April 11 on Parker Henderson Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, set up the World of Orchids exhibit in February 2023. The exhibit has been extended through April 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A banana tree grows bananas April 6 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Rainforest Conservatory. Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, said the bundle was estimated to weigh 75 pounds. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rainforest Conservatory guests walk by orchids April 6 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The orchid exhibit was extended through April 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Signage shows information about orchids inside the Rainforest Conservatory at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden Rainforest Conservatory has about 20 species of orchids on display, said Joyce Block, the rainforest conservatory curator at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kidney recipient Arthur J. Easton tears up speaking about his dialysis and kidney transplant journey during a speech on April 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dr. Sridhar Allam, a transplant nephrology staff member at Medical City Fort Worth, listens to speakers on April 12. Allam began working at Medical City Fort Worth in 2011 — one year later, the kidney transplant program was founded. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Security guard Geno Gray lifts a “donation saves lives” flag on April 12. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.