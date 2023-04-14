By Julia Rushing Bloxom

My husband, David, and I moved into the newly developed River Park

neighborhood in 2004. We wanted a larger home and a swimming pool with a diving board for our then 12-year-old son. Since then, we have become quite attached to our little community of 64 homes in southwest Fort Worth, near the Clear Fork Trinity River.

Our attachment is based on the homes’ architectural beauty, their well-manicured lawns and landscaping, the abundance of mature trees, the diversity of families from young couples to empty-nesters and the central neighborhood park that we all share.

Our small park is used for birthday parties and various family events throughout the year. The Easter Egg Hunt and the Fourth of July celebration have become traditional. On the Fourth, volunteer organizers set up tables with red and white tablecloths. Everyone brings folding chairs and ice chests with preferred drinks. The Hamburger Man is hired and he provides a meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, and potato salad –true American fare. The eating, laughing and sharing together is especially fun since most of us know each other.

Each year I am reminded of my childhood when families came together in our city park to celebrate this special day.

Our neighborhood loves to celebrate Christmas as well. Each year children and adults alike are treated to carriage rides pulled by two white horses. Bells around the horses’ necks jingle as we ride through the neighborhood enjoying the Christmas lights.

Families are encouraged to invite guests so our son joins us and our daughter brings her family. Our young grandson and granddaughter’s eyes light up when they see the horses and carriage, and they can’t wait to climb aboard. After the rides everyone enjoys the taco food truck, hot chocolate and hot cider.

These events throughout the year contribute not only to

the closeness of the neighbors but also as a way of getting better acquainted.

We love our River Park neighborhood because of its walking proximity to the Trinity River and its trails. In just a few minutes we can be there. During the COVID-19 shutdown the Trinity River trails provided me many months of walking exercise when my fitness center was closed. Before and since the pandemic the trails have been my go-place for walking our dog. When our three kids were younger we enjoyed riding our bikes along the trails. What a great vision our city leaders had when they took advantage of this natural resource and its beauty and developed these multi-use trails.

I love our neighborhood because of its convenience. We are bordered on the north by Camp Bowie Boulevard and Interstate 30, on the south by Interstate 20, and on the east by Bryant Irvin Road.

A few years ago nearby Chisholm Trail Parkway made the city even more convenient and accessible to our neighborhood. Shopping is right around the corner at Waterside with its many retail shops and casual restaurants such as Tricky Fish and Blaze Pizza.

For grocery shopping there is Whole Foods and for nail care there is Resort Nails.

Just down River Park Drive, which becomes Edwards Ranch Trail, we have The Shops at Clearfork where I do much of my personal shopping and Christmas gift buying. The restaurants at Clearfork are my family’s favorites: Misero, B&B Butchers, Doc B’s, Cru and the Neiman Marcus Café, where my friends and I often meet to celebrate birthdays and enjoy the melt-in-your-mouth popovers with strawberry butter.

Realtors love our neighborhood too because when homes go up for sale they are only on the market for a short time.

River Park is a highly desired place to live, a true gem on the west side, and a closely knit community of families.

River Park census breakdown

Total population: 5,023

Male: 49%

Female: 51%

Race

White: 85%

Hispanic: 8.3%

Black: 6.7%

Asian: 3.5%

Two or more races: 4.5%

Education

Less than high school graduate: 23%

High school graduate (includes equivalency): 40%

Some college or associate’s degree: 21%

Associate’s degree: 5%

Bachelor’s degree or higher: 10%

Median earning (population 25 years and over): $69,969

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.