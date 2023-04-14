The roar of the Chula Chaser’s motorcycles caught Fort Worth resident Christi Smiddy’s attention at a holiday party.

She rushed to get a photo with the charitable biker group as the motorcyclists entered.

That party would not have been possible without the Chula Chaser organization, which raises money to donate to My Health My Resources of Tarrant County, or MHMR. The group most recently donated $103,033 to MHMR.

Chula Chaser was founded 33 years ago and has about 100 members, said one of the group’s founders, Brad Culberhouse.

“We do it for the kids,” Culberhouse said. “It helps them get a chance at a better future.”

Chula Chaser’s donations help MHMR fund activities for children, including birthday and holiday parties as well as trips to the zoo.

Since 2015, the organization has partnered with MHMR, an organization that provides programs and services to people who have disabilities in Tarrant County, Culberhouse said. The group started helping MHMR when it raised $300 during the Texas Toy Run. Now, the group raises money through selling raffle tickets at biker events.

Catherine Carlton, chief of staff for MHMR, said she can talk all day about the hard work the Chula Chasers have done.

“I’m so thankful for what they do. They truly love, appreciate and support this community,” Carlton said.

The recent donation will go toward reviving MHMR’s Friday night dances, which have not been held since the pandemic started, Carlton said.

Along with the donations, parties and other events attended by the biker group, Smiddy sees the Chula Chaser organization as more than just volunteers.

She sees them as family.

“I want to thank them for being in our lives and let them know they deserve the credit,” Smiddy said.

Taylor Coit is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at taylor.coit@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.