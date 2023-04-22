Election Day is May 6 and the Fort Worth Report is committed to keeping you informed through our Election Central.

Municipal elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Name: Alan J. Blaylock

Age: 54

Occupation: Product Manager

What are your qualifications to serve on Fort Worth’s City Council?

I was successful in business and now I am retired. Throughout my career, I was involved in my community, volunteering and helping organizations improve our quality of life. When the special election was called last year, many encouraged me to run. I am running for re-election because I love Fort Worth and believe my past year of experience on council, my business background and record of working with others to achieve positive results will continue to be an asset on the city council.

What are your top two priorities if elected to City Council? Describe briefly how you would approach these priorities.

Protecting our quality of life as we grow and lowering our property taxes.

Protecting our quality of life means lowering crime, improving our infrastructure, and ensuring the city delivers on core city services.

I was the sole advocate for the no new revenue rate last year. I will continue to vote for fiscal responsibility and lower taxes.

How would you characterize the performance of city management over the past five years?

City management has done a decent job navigating through the constraints of the pandemic and other challenges over the last five years. As we progress into the next budget cycle, I will demand budget options that do not increase residential property taxes.

What is the single biggest issue your particular district faces?

Inadequate infrastructure in District 10 is a reality. This is the single biggest issue facing the District. Each of us who live in District 10 experience the traffic challenge of inadequate road infrastructure every day. Fort Worth must ensure that infrastructure is put in place to support what now exists, and also ensure that future development and the necessary infrastructure required is fully funded. Roads. Water. Sanitation. Public Safety.

How will you balance the concerns of your district vs. the city as a whole?

As the council member representing District 10, my efforts, first and foremost, are to improve the quality of life of my constituents. This means ensuring infrastructure needs get addressed, response times for police, fire, and MedStar improve, and property taxes are reduced. Many of these are citywide issues and will require citywide solutions. I will work with Mayor and Council to achieve the best possible results for District 10 and Fort Worth.

How can city leadership work to ensure all Fort Worth residents have equal access to city services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender and income?

Fort Worth continues to improve the way it delivers city services with the goal of easy access for all. City leadership can continue to simplify access through easy access tools like the MyFW app, the My Services portal at /www.fortworthtexas.gov/residents/my-services, by providing free WI-FI access to underserved neighborhoods and more.

City leadership must continue to enhance and improve these tools, improving their ease of use and providing more capabilities to best serve residents of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth’s annual general budget is currently around $915 million; do you feel this budget is appropriate, too large, or too small? If too large or too small, briefly describe how you would propose amending the budget.

As Fort Worth continues to grow, the demand on city services will also grow. To keep pace with growth, the city will need to thoughtfully consider priorities to ensure necessary city services, including public safety and infrastructure, are properly funded.

In 2023 the city will levy a tax rate of $0.7125 per $100 of assessed evaluation. If you would advocate for decreasing/increasing the tax rate what would you cut/add?

Last year I advocated and voted for the no new revenue rate, and against the 2023 budget. The city should put forward budgetary proposals with various decision packages that ensure Fort Worth’s core functions are fully funded and do not increase residential property taxes. By presenting the budget in this way, decisions regarding the final budget would be well informed and transparent to the public.

As Fort Worth grows, how can the city ensure it keeps up with the pace of development?

Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. The recent update to the Fort Worth Development Strategic Plan is a great start.

The Strategic Plan outlined three initiatives, adopting an investment framework to drive public-private development projects, positioning the city for equitable real estate development city-wide, and a focus on human capital investments to attract talent to Fort Worth.

The plan details concrete steps and metrics for measuring success.

Fort Worth should now execute the plan. We should also pay close attention. Embrace what is working well, and be quick in learning from, adjusting, and improving where the plan is not working as well as intended. A 5 year cycle for strategic review and update is not agile enough under the level of sustained growth Fort Worth is experiencing.

In the last year, the city council has limited opportunities for public comment and changed meeting schedules. How would you approach community engagement as a council member?

Community Engagement is critical to the success of the city. In addition to the ability to speak on specific topics during council meetings, and more generally in public comment meetings, constituents may reach out directly to discuss topics of import any time.

As a Councilmember, I strive to engage constituents in the community, where they are.

To better engage the community, we must continue to bring the discussion into the community. Hosting town halls, attending neighborhood meetings, topical discussions related to city services, development, and more, are all ways I will continue to work to ensure an engaged community.

What role does the City Council have in policing? Please describe how city council members should work to ensure the safety of their constituents.

As a businessman, I know the challenges of recruiting, training and retaining high caliber employees. The same goes for any large organization, such as the Fort Worth police department. The City Council must support, not demonize, public safety and look for ways to ensure they have the training, tools, and resources necessary to perform their role while enhancing community relations.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? If so, when.

No.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime, in Texas or another state? If so, what crime and when.

No.

