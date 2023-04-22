Election Day is May 6 and the Fort Worth Report is committed to keeping you informed through our Election Central.

To help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box, we asked all four candidates for the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors to respond to a candidate questionnaire intended to touch on the most pressing issues candidates may face while serving in elected office. Voters can select up to two candidates, and the top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Only residents who live in TRWD’s taxing district are eligible to vote for the board. Use this interactive map to check if you live in the district, or look for the code “223 TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT” on your tax statement.

Elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Candidate survey

Chad Moore is running for Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Election Day is May 6. (Courtesy image | Chad Moore)

Name: Chad Moore

Age: 51

Occupation: Locomotive Engineer, BNSF Railway

What makes you qualified to serve on the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors?

I live within the district and I hope to bring a fresh perspective that is citizen focused.

What are your top priorities if elected to the board? Describe briefly how you would approach those priorities.

Water conservation and environmental stewardship. Educate residents and businesses about the importance of water conservation. We can also work to protect the environment by planting trees, cleaning up litter and protecting wildlife habitats

What do you see as opportunities for growth or improvement when it comes to the water district and its board of directors?

– Increase transparency and communication. The water district should make sure that it is transparent about its operations and decisions, and that it communicates effectively with its customers. This could be done through regular meetings, newsletters, or social media.

Invest in infrastructure. The water district should invest in its infrastructure to ensure that it is reliable and able to meet the needs of its customers. This could include things like upgrading pipes, pumps, and treatment plants.

– Promote conservation. The water district should promote conservation among its customers to help reduce water usage. This could be done through educational campaigns or financial incentives.

– Be more environmentally friendly. The water district should strive to be more environmentally friendly in its operations. This could include things like using recycled water, reducing energy consumption, and protecting wildlife.

– Be more responsive to customer needs. The water district should be responsive to the needs of its customers and address their concerns. This could be done through surveys, focus groups, or public meetings.

– Be more accountable. The water district should be accountable to its customers and the public. This could be done through regular audits, open meetings, and transparency in decision-making.

The water district has played a large role in overseeing the Central City/Panther Island flood control project in downtown Fort Worth. As the project surges ahead, what role should TRWD and its board play as far as oversight, development and flood control?

Specifically, TRWD should:

– Continue to work closely with the City of Fort Worth, the TRVA, and other stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget.

– Ensure that the project meets all environmental and safety standards.

– Work to ensure that the project is developed in a way that benefits the community and enhances the quality of life for residents.

– Provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the project.

– Be transparent in its decision-making and hold itself accountable for the results of the project.

TRWD and its board have faced criticism from residents over a perceived lack of transparency, nepotism and payouts to former employees. If elected, how would you address those concerns?

– Increasing transparency: I would work to make TRWD’s operations more transparent by holding more public meetings, posting more information online, and making it easier for the public to get involved in the decision-making process.

– Addressing nepotism: I would work to ensure that TRWD hiring practices are fair and transparent, and that there is no nepotism in the hiring process.

– Reducing payouts to former employees: I would work to reduce the amount of money that TRWD pays to former employees, and to ensure that these payments are justified.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? If so, when.

No.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime, in Texas or another state? If so, what crime and when.

No.

