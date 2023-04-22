Election Day is May 6 and the Fort Worth Report is committed to keeping you informed through our Election Central.

To help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box, we asked all four candidates for the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors to respond to a candidate questionnaire intended to touch on the most pressing issues candidates may face while serving in elected office. Voters can select up to two candidates, and the top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Only residents who live in TRWD’s taxing district are eligible to vote for the board. Use this interactive map to check if you live in the district, or look for the code “223 TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT” on your tax statement.

Elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Candidate survey

Charles “C.B.” Team is running for Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Election Day is May 6. (Courtesy image | C.B. Team)

Name: Charles “C.B.” Team

Age: 40

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker at Ellis & Tinsley, Inc.

What makes you qualified to serve on the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors?

I am passionate about serving my community. For nearly a decade, I have attended board meetings, mostly in person, to better understand the District’s responsibilities, successes, and shortfalls. I believe this dedication and knowledge of the district led to my appointment to fill the empty board seat in January. I have owned and managed a small business since 2012 and take the responsibility of providing jobs in our community very seriously. My experience and skillset will allow me to draw from my experiences as a business owner, property owner, and real estate broker to tackle any problems that arise.

What are your top priorities if elected to the board? Describe briefly how you would approach those priorities.

1. Ensure that the public and stakeholders continue to have a seat at the table: I have been attending TRWD board meetings for almost a decade and seen first-hand how members of the public have helped push transparency on this board.

2. Keeping major projects like the water infrastructure and Central City on or below budget and within a realistic timetable.

3. Maintaining a high level of water quality and stormwater management to increase river recreational opportunities and provide flood protection throughout the TRWD service area.

What do you see as opportunities for growth or improvement when it comes to the water district and its board of directors?

I want to ensure the constituents, partners and stakeholders of the District have access to board members and understand the functions of this critically important entity. In my time as a member of the board I have tried diligently to meet with as many individuals and organizations as I can to help explain what the district does and how vital our work is to everyday life here in North Texas. By creating and maintaining these relationships I am able to field questions and comments about TRWD, further opening up lines of communication all around the region and improving access for the public.

The water district has played a large role in overseeing the Central City/Panther Island flood control project in downtown Fort Worth. As the project surges ahead, what role should TRWD and its board play as far as oversight, development and flood control?

TRWD will continue to be the “point” organization for interacting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and managing the flood control infrastructure portions of the project. I am very interested to see what the new HR&A study will recommend related to development of the area once the bypass channel is complete. I am in favor of continuing to move the management of development oversight to the City of Fort Worth and work with community members to implement the study’s appropriate recommendations.

TRWD and its board have faced criticism from residents over a perceived lack of transparency, nepotism and payouts to former employees. If elected, how would you address those concerns?

First and foremost, the General Manager will be held accountable for the work he does towards completing each years stated goals. Dan Buhman stepped into this role at the District after an extensive national search. He has overseen the successful completion of the state of Texas’ Transparency Stars program and, with board cooperation, he continues to overhaul and improve policies which expand the overall accessibility at the District. Today, the TRWD looks and feels different than it did 4 years ago and I am committed to be a part of the continuing evolution into an organization that the voters trust and to which they feel connected.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? If so, when.

No.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime, in Texas or another state? If so, what crime and when.

No.

You can find other candidates’ responses by reading our voter guide here. The candidate’s responses may be edited for grammar.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.