Election Day is May 6

To help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box, we asked every candidate to respond to a candidate questionnaire intended to touch on the most pressing issues candidates may face while serving in elected office.

The candidate’s responses may be edited for grammar.

District 4 includes the Alliance Corridor and neighborhoods north of Loop 820.

Municipal elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Charlie Lauersdorf is a candidate for District 4 (Courtesy Charlie Lauersdorf campaign)

Name: Charles “Charlie” Lauersdorf

Age: 40

Occupation: Small Business Owner

What are your qualifications to serve on Fort Worth’s City Council?

Strong background in leadership developed over two decades in the United States Marine Corps, a small business owner for the last 12 years, graduate of TCU’s Executive MBA program, married father of 6 and active community volunteer all bring with it the strengths and character traits one would want on their City Council.

What are your top two priorities if elected to City Council? Describe briefly how you would approach these priorities.

Public Safety: I’d ensure our first responders have all the resources they need in order to effectively keep our city safe. Property Taxes: I’d absolutely be a budget hawk and ensure the city is being a good steward of tax dollars. In doing so, we can continue to decrease the property tax rate. Clean City: I’d ensure our Transportation and Public Works has the resources they need in order to ensure our roads are safe, and our city is one to emulate.

How would you characterize the performance of city management over the past five years?

Despite being one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, I believe Fort Worth has performed exceptionally well over the past 5 years. Through clear direction and directives, I believe city staff and leadership have stayed on course and once elected, I will ensure we stay on that course.

What is the single biggest issue your particular district faces?

Soaring property values lead to soaring tax bills. Over 60% of District 4 residents are homeowners and are experiencing skyrocketing tax bills.

How will you balance the concerns of your district vs. the city as a whole?

I will work with city staff and fellow council members in ensuring our voice is heard, while also ensuring we are taking a holistic approach to what’s best for the city. I will advocate for my district strongly and will not waiver in that endeavor.

How can city leadership work to ensure all Fort Worth residents have equal access to city services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender and income?

Accountability and oversight. If deficiencies are identified, I will ensure city staff works quickly to correct them and I will hold the city, as well as myself, accountable to that end.

Fort Worth’s annual general budget is currently around $915 million; do you feel this budget is appropriate, too large, or too small? If too large or too small, briefly describe how you would propose amending the budget.

Having not been on council, I have not yet dug into the budget. But once elected, I will be very heavily involved in the budgeting process and I will ask the tough questions and will ensure we’re being good stewards of our tax dollars.

In 2023 the city will levy a tax rate of $0.7125 per $100 of assessed evaluation. If you would advocate for decreasing/increasing the tax rate what would you cut/add?

I would absolutely advocate for decreasing the tax rate. With the home property values rising at historic levels, I don’t believe much needs to be cut in order to continue decreasing the property tax rate.

As Fort Worth grows, how can the city ensure it keeps up with the pace of development?

By attracting the right developments, the right businesses, and the right people. By being a pro-business city, we can bring in much needed jobs, which will increase the overall tax base. In doing so, we can ensure we have the resources needed to fund the growth. This all starts with public safety though. We must ensure our first responders have what they need so our city remains a safe one.

In the last year, the city council has limited opportunities for public comment and changed meeting schedules. How would you approach community engagement as a council member?

Communication is key. I will ensure constant communication with my district, whether it be through newsletters, social media, or in person town halls. I feel many times most complaints can be answered with explanations and communication.

What role does the City Council have in policing? Please describe how city council members should work to ensure the safety of their constituents.

City Council plays a large role. By ensuring our police and fire have ALL the resources they need, they in turn can provide the safety we need in such a large city. When they have the resources they need, it attracts quality cadets and even brings in seasoned veterans from other cities. When are police and fire are staffed with well trained, well equipped personnel, the result is a safe, prosperous city.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? If so, when.

No.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime, in Texas or another state? If so, what crime and when.

No.

The candidate's responses may be edited for grammar.

