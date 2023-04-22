Election Day is May 6 and the Fort Worth Report is committed to keeping you informed through our Election Central.

To help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box, we asked every candidate to respond to a candidate questionnaire intended to touch on the most pressing issues candidates may face while serving in elected office.

Districts 2, 3, 5 and 6 in Fort Worth ISD are all on the ballot. District 2, where Pat Carlson is challenging incumbent Tobi Jackson, covers the eastern part of Fort Worth ISD. You can view district maps here.

Elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Candidate survey

Pat Carlson is challenging trustee Tobi Jackson for her District 2 seat on the Fort Worth ISD school board. (Kristen Barton | Fort Worth Report)

Name: Pat Carlson

Age: 73

Occupation: Business owner

What are your top three priorities for the school board if you are elected?

Academic success of students Fiscal transparency & accountability Respect for the parents of students

Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced support for an education savings account program that would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition and other education-related expenses. What are your thoughts on the possible impact on public schools?

I support parents having the option to take tax dollars and shop any public, charter school in the district.

What do you think the Legislature should do for public education?

Give more control at the local level.

Trustees make decisions on the vendors a school district uses. If elected, how would you ensure you remain free of any conflict of interest while you serve?

Absolutely.

How do you think your district can improve its conflict of interest and ethics policies?

With an audit published to the public.

More people are attending school board meetings to voice their opinions. How would you manage giving people a chance to speak their concerns but still keep meetings civil?

I think as long as the board listens to the concerns of parents, meetings will be civil.

How would you handle voters disagreeing with a policy you approve?

Vote for someone else.

You can find other candidates’ responses by reading our voter guide here. The candidate’s responses may be edited for grammar.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.