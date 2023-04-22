Election Day is May 6 and the Fort Worth Report is committed to keeping you informed through our Election Central.

To help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box, we asked all four candidates for the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors to respond to a candidate questionnaire intended to touch on the most pressing issues candidates may face while serving in elected office. Voters can select up to two candidates, and the top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Only residents who live in TRWD’s taxing district are eligible to vote for the board. Use this interactive map to check if you live in the district, or look for the code “223 TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT” on your tax statement.

Elections are coming up. Here are some key dates: April 24: Early voting begins

May 2: Early voting ends

May 6: Election Day

Candidate survey

Paxton Motheral is running for Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Election Day is May 6. (Courtesy image | Paxton Motheral)

Name: Paxton Motheral

Age: 39

Occupation: Developer

What makes you qualified to serve on the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors?

Since 1848, my family has been stewards of the land and water resources of our family’s farming and ranching operations. As a successful businessman and Chair of Streams and Valleys, a non-profit focused on protecting our North Texas water resources, I’m ready to fight for the future of our water supply.



I’m running for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board to continue that legacy of stewardship of our precious natural resources and keep North Texas thriving for future generations.

What are your top priorities if elected to the board? Describe briefly how you would approach those priorities.

Oppose Tax Increases: Homeowners have experienced property tax increases each and every year. We must be fiscally responsible and not let the TRWD tax be an increased burden on taxpayers.

Flood Prevention: The bulk of the tax revenue is dedicated to flood prevention. While maintaining ongoing maintenance across the system, we must target certain areas for rapid improvements that have historically flooded, causing property damage and threat to life.

Safe, Reliable Drinking Water: Ensuring our region has safe, reliable water is critical for our quality of life and to support our growth.

What do you see as opportunities for growth or improvement when it comes to the water district and its board of directors?

TRWD must earn the trust of the community through improved transparency and following the highest standard for governance.

If the TRWD does its job well, it will play as a key resource in supporting the residential and business growth we are experiencing.

The water district has played a large role in overseeing the Central City/Panther Island flood control project in downtown Fort Worth. As the project surges ahead, what role should TRWD and its board play as far as oversight, development and flood control?

As a developer, I can tell you the TRWD does not need to be in the development business. However, as the majority land owner, TRWD will be a key role player in the process. I support the Board efforts to work with community leaders and stakeholders such as the city, Tarrant Community College and Field and Streams to update the Panther Island Strategic Vision, then sell the land. TRWD is the agency for the US Army Corp of Engineers that maintains the floodway. This is where TRWD’s focus should be.

TRWD and its board have faced criticism from residents over a perceived lack of transparency, nepotism and payouts to former employees. If elected, how would you address those concerns?

A lot has been done to correct the wrongs of the past, but TRWD must earn trust through its actions. I will be a strong advocate for 100% transparency, ensuring strong board governance policies and implementing the best practice for hiring. The absolute worst thing TRWD can do is allow any sense of using taxpayer’s money to hand out favors.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? If so, when.

No.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime, in Texas or another state? If so, what crime and when.

No.

You can find other candidates’ responses by reading our voter guide here. The candidate’s responses may be edited for grammar.

