First, he juggled balls. Then golf clubs. Finally, he juggled knives while riding a unicycle.

Robert Stuverud, also known as “Roberto the Magnificent,” a juggler from Seattle, took the main stage to perform his comedy juggling act four times each day of the Main St. Arts Festival in downtown.

“I started doing shows in 1980 when I was 11,” Stuverud said. On his journey, he has performed on America’s Got Talent and at halftime shows for NBA games. “I’ve visited every major league basketball arena.”

Robert Stuverud, also known as Roberto the Magnificent, a juggler from Seattle, catches an orange on a spiked helmet April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robert Stuverud, also known as Roberto the Magnificent, a juggler from Seattle, hits his head with a coconut April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robert Stuverud, also known as Roberto the Magnificent, a juggler from Seattle, juggles balls April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Toni Ortiz prepares his canvas April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People look at art April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests view art April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stuverud performed for Main St. guests despite high winds. Originally, the juggler was supposed to spin a saw on a stick that he holds with his mouth while juggling hammers, an act he performed on the talent show, but winds didn’t allow it.

“This is probably my eighth time at this festival in 30 years,” he said. “It’s so good to be back. It’s just so windy.”

