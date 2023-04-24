Christian Flores, 24, proposed to his partner at the Japanese Spring Festival at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

“We’d just been planning on going to the festival for a while and it seemed like a pretty place to do it,” Flores said.

Workers, dressed in traditional Japanese clothing, walk around April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A crane sits on an island in a pond on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A family takes a photo on a bridge on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child stands close to a crane on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests feed koi fish inside a pond on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A drummer performs on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Perfect 70-degree weather provided the right atmosphere for the activities, vendors, performers and guests at the festival on April 22.

From a photogenic crane to a proposal, guests had plenty to keep them entertained.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden estimates 9,800 people attended the spring festival on April 22-23, compared to last year’s 7,043, Chris Smith, a spokesperson for the garden, said.

The proposal, by the way? She said yes.

