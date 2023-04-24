Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Name of Business: Genius House Media, Inc.

Location: 901 S. Main St. Fort Worth 76104

Phone: 614-580-2438

Website: https://www.geniushousemedia.com/

Founded: August 6, 2013

Type of business: Full-service video production company

Adam Fisher answered questions about the business via email. The answers have been edited for content, grammar and clarity.

What does your business do?

We shoot, edit and animate videos for brands, organizations and corporations.

How did your business start?

We saw a demand for high-quality and high-volume video content in the digital space. I was a production manager for a medical education company and Colleen worked in marketing and social media when they decided to take the leap, combining both of their expertise areas. Genius House started with a team of two and a contract to produce a series of maker style videos for Williamson-Dickies, and has grown to a team of four with projects ranging from local nonprofits, to global brands and shoots across the country.

How was business initially financed?

Colleen’s parents passed away in her 20s, and she held on to a portion of her inheritance that allowed her to fund the launch and first year of the office space. We moved into space off of 7th Street on Aug. 1 but selected Aug. 6, her mother’s death anniversary, as the launch date to create a positive milestone out of something painful. The company also began with a contracted video series that allowed us to profit and build a portfolio right off the bat.

