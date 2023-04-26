This Fort Worth brewery was founded by Sean Doublet, a New Orleans native, and Stan Hudson of Lampasas.

The pair pay homage to their Louisiana and Texas roots with the brewery’s clever name, Neutral Ground, which is located just northeast of downtown in the River East district, at 2929 Race St.

Stan Hudson and Sean Doublet are founders of the Neutral Ground Brewing Company.

Their website reveals “the original ‘neutral ground’ was the disputed border between what is now Louisiana and Texas after the Louisiana purchase in 1803. The two opposing generals decided to set aside fighting in the area until the border was established by the governments. The neutral ground was a place where everyone came together for free trade and fun.”

This legacy of trade and fun continues most weekends with celebrations by local artisans and vendors at the brewery. The pair recently welcomed the return of the King Cake flight, music by deejay DL Quick, desserts from Love, Sammy’s and much more!

The brewers current tap list has a plethora of tantalizing and unique brews. King Cake, for example, highlights flavorful notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, just as the legendary New Orleanian Mardi Gras cake. Another interesting mention, some of NGBC brews benefit local charitable organizations such as Tarrant County Women’s Center and Pink Boots Society of North Texas.

So, while you saddle up for the Dark & Dreamy Milk Stout, described as “chocolatey, milky goodness,” you’ll be happy to know that a portion of sales go toward Pink Boots goal of educating women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

The ”What’s Happening” tab promises a slew of fun events that range from Salsa dancing to burgers and hot dogs through the end of the month.

In May the brewery will usher in Cinco de Mayo festivities and so much more! Both kid and pet friendly, you may order food from one of the sensational vendors usually present on weekends and occasional Thursday evenings – or bring your own food.

Grilled cheese sandwiches galore!

Also, this weekend, as well as every weekend now, make sure and visit Chef Scotty Scott’s Cheezy Does It, located next to The Holly, a natural wine bar and bottle shop at 305 W. Daggett Ave.

Chef Scotty Scott stands in his newly opened food truck “Cheezy Does It,” which is parked at The Holly. (Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report)

The recently debuted food truck, with his self-described “elevated grilled cheese”, even has a secret menu item with a cheeky name to match. The Hot n’ Honey, also affectionately called the “side chick” features salted honeycomb, habanero and smoked gouda for the cheesy-factor and has recently graduated from a weekly special to the official, albeit secret menu item.

Another not-so-secret item is the Bao Chicken Wow Wow. This delicious mashup of Southern American and East Asian fare incorporates a traditional bao bun, light and airy in texture with fried chicken. The combo is brilliant and definitely worth trying.

Additional worthy food items on the “regular menu” are the wagyu sloppy joe grilled cheese with duck fat fries, a phenomenally decadent provolone, pecan-smoked chicken (thanks to a collab with Smoke-A-Holics BBQ), avocado and Alabama white barbecue sauce. The richness of the white sauce cuts the smoky chicken and creamy avocado perfectly.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Chef Scotty also now serves brunch on Sundays that varies from his standard grilled cheese offerings.

Deah Mitchell writes about more than food. You can email her at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org.

